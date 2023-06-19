Omaha's Jackson Benge and North Platte's Karsen Morrison earned the No. 1 seeds for the Nebraska Junior Match Play and Girls Match Play championships Monday at Wayne Country Club.

Benge, a Nebraska commit who last month was a part of Omaha Westside's Class A state championship team, fired a 5-under-par 67 to take medalist honors during stroke-play qualifying for the 32-player match-play bracket.

Benge was three shots better than St. Paul's Sam Wells. A trio of golfers that included Lincoln's Noah Carpenter shot 71.

Morrison, a Creighton commit, shot a 2-under 70 to finish first in girls stroke-play qualifying, three shots ahead of Lincoln Pius X graduate and Indiana commit Nicole Kolbas. Last week, Kolbas and Morrison qualified for the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur.

The 16-player girls bracket includes six Lincoln golfers, including defending Class C state champion Olivia Lovegrove.

Match play begins Tuesday with the boys whittling down to the final eight players, while the girls will go from 16 players to four.

Girls semifinals and the championship will be played Wednesday. Boys quarterfinals and semifinals are Wednesday, with the final set for Thursday morning.