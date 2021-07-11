Battling 'a very difficult golf course', Furyk fights off early trouble to win U.S. Senior Open

For Furyk it was a very satisfying win.

“I worked really hard on my game this year,” Furyk said. “I still feel like I've got some stuff I need to work on, but to see, I guess, the fruits of that labor is very satisfying — to come out in a big tournament, major championship on a Champions Tour and a great field and then on a very difficult golf course.”

After safely reaching the edge of the 18th green with his second shot, Furyk could enjoy the walk up the big hill to the green with his caddy, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, the well-known former caddie for Tiger Woods.

“Every other time (I’ve won) it's always been a tight battle, and 18 has been super nerve-racking,” Furyk said. “So it's nice to take that walk. (Cowan) has been on the bag now for over 22 years, so it's great to share it with him and great to have him be a part of it. And you got to think, I mean, the guy's 73. Walking these hills, he's a beast.”

Just moments after the round ended Cowan signed autographs for fans for a few minutes.

Furyk's wife and two children were at the course Sunday and followed their dad during the round.