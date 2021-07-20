Badura extends lead to four strokes at Women’s Amateur as field struggles

Danica Badura entered Tuesday's second round of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur with a one-shot lead at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

Then she bogeyed four of her first eight holes. She wasn't the only one.

The Club showed its teeth Tuesday, as no golfer shot below par and the round's best score went to Kaitlyn Hanna, who shot 3-over.

Badura salvaged a 5-over-par 77 and extended her lead to four strokes, accumulating a two-round total of 2-over 146.

Badura, an Aurora native, made a pivotal birdie on No. 9 to make the turn with momentum, and played the back-nine at 2-over.

Badura is seeking her second consecutive Nebraska Women’s Amateur title, seeking to become the event's first repeat champion since Danielle Lemek in 2014 and 2015.

Sydney Taake (Papillion) remained in second place but struggled with a bogey-riddled 80 to up her two-round total to 150, four shots behind Badura. Hanna (152), Emily Krzyzanowski (154) and Lindsey Thiele (157) round out the top five.

The final round begins Wednesday at 8 a.m.

