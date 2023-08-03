University of Nebraska golfer Miu Takahashi rallied from a six-shot deficit with nine holes to play to win the weather-delayed Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship on Thursday at Fremont Golf Club.

Takahashi, a native of Japan who will be a junior at NU this fall, fired a 3-under 33 on the back nine at Fremont GC to chase down Kansas golfer and Omaha native Katie Ruge, who held the lead with nine holes to play.

Takahashi finished with a three-round total of 12-over 225. Omaha's Julia Karmazin finished second at 13-over, while Ruge and Aurora native Danica Badura tied for third at 14-over.

Takahashi's 74 on Thursday was the second-best round of the day behind Karmazin's 73. The third round was pushed from Wednesday to Thursday after heavy rains in Fremont Wednesday.

Takahashi, who led after an even-par 71 in the opening round, got off to a rough start Thursday with a quadruple bogey on the third hole and a double bogey at the ninth before starting her back-nine charge with a birdie at the 10th hole.

Takahashi and teammate Kelli Ann Strand will compete at next week's U.S. Women's Amateur Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.