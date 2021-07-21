Aurora's Badura cruises to back-to-back titles at the Nebraska Women's Amateur

Danica Badura concluded a dominating golf tournament with a final-round 75 to win her second straight Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

Badura, an Aurora graduate, shot a 5-over 221 for the three-round event and won by eight strokes. She's the 11th player to win multiple Nebraska Women's Amateur crowns.

The University of South Dakota golfer was back to her steady self during the final round, making par on the first five holes. Badura's only birdie Wednesday, which came on the par-4 12th, pushed her lead to eight strokes over Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna.

Hanna, who tied for second at 229 (13-over), made birdies on Nos. 7 and 13, but it was a double-bogey on No. 10, followed by a bogey on No. 11 that kept her from catching Badura.

Papillion-La Vista's Sydney Taake and Omaha Maverick golfer Mandi Granato, who had day's best round with a 2-under 70, also tied for second place.

Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele finished fifth at 235, while her younger sister Lauren tied for sixth at 240.

