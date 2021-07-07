After a trying spring, Kenny Perry reveling in return trip to Omaha for U.S. Senior Open

OMAHA — It's not hard for Kenny Perry to remember his trip here in 2013.
The then 52-year-old came to the Omaha Country Club without a USGA title to his name. He was 10 strokes off the lead heading into the weekend at the U.S. Senior Open that year.
Then he shot 64-63 on the weekend to win by five.
"Just a lot of great memories, a lot of great feelings. I still remember the shots. I still feel the shots I hit," Perry said Wednesday. "It's always nice to have that connected with hour name, that title."
Wednesday was a day for Perry to reminisce as he made his way around OCC's tumbling hills while playing all 18 holes in his final tune-up for this year's Senior Open, which gets underway Thursday morning.
He told his playing partners what shots he hit on what holes. He remembered the pin placements from eight years ago.
He sounded like a guy who truly enjoyed not only looking back, but having the chance to compete in Omaha again. Maybe because that's truly the case.
"I got COVID in early April, and I got it bad. I was in bed for like two weeks straight. I couldn't hardly move," Perry said in his easy Kentucky drawl. "I have really struggled until — I didn't get my wind back until last week. I was finally able to walk 18 holes last week and feel like I had energy,"
The Champions Tour policy of allowing its players to use carts was the one thing that allowed Perry to even play as he recovered from his bout with COVID-19. It wasn't until two weeks ago he walked four competitive rounds, which helped him realize he could ditch the cart. Last week's event in New York showed him he could hold up physically.
History is working against Perry this week. The oldest player to win the Senior Open is Allen Doyle, who did so at 57 years old in 2006. Perry himself hasn't won since 2018. He's closing in on his 61st birthday. He has a large classic car collection at home, and ripping down the road in one of he Chevys is probably starting to look more appealing than scaling the undulations at OCC.
"That's going to be a demand on me, and being at age 60, I can really see my golf game is not nearly as good as it was in 2013," Perry said. "I've got a tough road ahead of me."
However, you don't come to Omaha barely recovered from COVID if you're not a competitor. Certainly, Perry wants to give himself a chance on Sunday.
But he also wants to enjoy the challenge.
"There's a big difference between 52 (years old) and 60," Perry said. "With the undulation and the hills out there, it's going to be a very demanding physical test as well as a mental test.
"You're going to be fighting the rough, the speed of the greens, hole locations. I mean, this is going to be the total package this week."
The USGA generally does not like to see the competitors in its events take scores extremely low. At the last U.S. Senior Open, held in 2019, Steve Stricker won at 19-under.
The field figures to face a significantly more difficult test this week, and a tougher golf course than the one it faced in 2013.
"This course is going to show some teeth," Perry said. "In '13 when I won, I was able to overpower the golf course and was able to carry a lot of these forced bunkers... and keep it in fairways where I had an advantage.
"So I look at the guys like a Retief Goose or an Ernie (Els) or somebody who can bomb it and still hit it fairly straight. That type of player is going to have an advantage this week."
Featured tee times
8:07 a.m. (No. 1): Lee Janzen, Fred Funk, Rich Beem
8:28 a.m. (No. 1): Kenny Perry, David Toms, Gene Sauers
1:48 p.m. (No. 1): Vijay Singh, Chris DiMarco, Tom Lehman
1:48 p.m. (No. 10): Scott Verplank, Corey Pavin, Jeff Maggert
1:58 p.m. (No. 10): Jim Furyk, Mike Weir, Alex Cejka)
2:09 p.m. (No. 1): Fred Couples, Mark O'Meara, Jose Maria Olazabal
2:19 p.m. (No. 1): Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els
Tickets
Available at usga.org. Single-day tickets are available for $50 apiece. A weekly gallery pass costs $175 and gets you a ticket for each round of the championship along with complimentary parking and shuttle service.
