8 remain at Nebraska men’s match-play golf championship, where upsets ruled

The higher seeds in the Nebraska men’s match-play golf championship took a punch Wednesday.
Top-seeded Danny Woodhead was knocked out in the Round of 16. No. 2 David Easley of Lincoln didn't make it past the first round at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.
All told, only three of the top eight seeds advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals — No. 2 Johnny Spellerberg (Omaha) No. 4 Matthew Quandt (Omaha) and No. 7 Caleb Badura (Aurora).
Retired NFL running back Woodhead ran into a red-hot Cade McCallum, who birdied eight of his first 11 holes on his home course before holding off a late charge from Woodhead to win 4 and 2.
No. 2 Johnny Spellerberg of Omaha, No. 4 Matthew Quandt of Omaha and No. 7 Caleb Badura of Aurora were the top-eight seeds to advance.
Badura rallied to slip past Papillion-La Vista's Alex Zillig, who was seeded No. 10. He birdied Nos. 17 and 18 to force a playoff hole and made a par to win.
- Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location
- Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39
- Stored for decades near Sumner, rare Mustang sells for $442,000
- Lincoln tattoo artist threw used needles at former boss upon firing, police say
- A flurry of fraud: City clerks have recently stolen money from 17 Nebraska towns
- 'I don’t think anybody is really surprised': Nebraska volleyball gets commit from No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce
- Nebraska Game and Parks rejects turkey hunt changes, approves lion, river otter seasons
- Barn finds: In rural Sumner, a million-dollar muscle car collection goes to auction
- Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa
- Watch now: Lincoln student opens boutique in Waverly inspired by late grandmother
- Six weeks after female eagle is slain in Seward County, male and chick die, too
- Improvements transform Pinewood Bowl from a stage in the park to a professional venue
- Town hall meeting draws avid drag racers, residents annoyed by motorists racing on O Street
- Biz Buzz: Lincoln pizza restaurant closing down
- Assistant city attorney acquitted of criminal trespass charge in Lincoln
The final eight will split up into four head-to-head pairings Thursday morning. The four winners will then advance to the semifinals late Thursday.
The 36-hole final takes place Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!