8 remain at Nebraska men’s match-play golf championship, where upsets ruled

The higher seeds in the Nebraska men’s match-play golf championship took a punch Wednesday.

Top-seeded Danny Woodhead was knocked out in the Round of 16. No. 2 David Easley of Lincoln didn't make it past the first round at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

All told, only three of the top eight seeds advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals — No. 2 Johnny Spellerberg (Omaha) No. 4 Matthew Quandt (Omaha) and No. 7 Caleb Badura (Aurora).

Retired NFL running back Woodhead ran into a red-hot Cade McCallum, who birdied eight of his first 11 holes on his home course before holding off a late charge from Woodhead to win 4 and 2.

No. 2 Johnny Spellerberg of Omaha, No. 4 Matthew Quandt of Omaha and No. 7 Caleb Badura of Aurora were the top-eight seeds to advance.

Badura rallied to slip past Papillion-La Vista's Alex Zillig, who was seeded No. 10. He birdied Nos. 17 and 18 to force a playoff hole and made a par to win.

The final eight will split up into four head-to-head pairings Thursday morning. The four winners will then advance to the semifinals late Thursday.

The 36-hole final takes place Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0