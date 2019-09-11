Girls golf
LINCOLN PIUS X/LINCOLN EAST/LINCOLN SOUTHEAST TRIANGULAR
From Tuesday
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius 340, Lincoln East 365, Lincoln Southeast 380.
TOP FINISHER: 1. Carr, Pius X, 72.
Girls golf
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius 340, Lincoln East 365, Lincoln Southeast 380.
TOP FINISHER: 1. Carr, Pius X, 72.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.