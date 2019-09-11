{{featured_button_text}}

Girls golf

LINCOLN PIUS X/LINCOLN EAST/LINCOLN SOUTHEAST TRIANGULAR

From Tuesday

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius 340, Lincoln East 365, Lincoln Southeast 380.    

TOP FINISHER: 1. Carr, Pius X, 72. 

