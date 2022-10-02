Ex-Huskers in the NFL

Here's a look at how former Big Red players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Recorded two tackles against the Chargers.

JoJo Domann, LB, Colts: Recorded three tackles, one solo and two assisted, against the Titans.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle in a win over the Commanders.

Randy Gregory, OLB, Broncos: Finished with two tackles, one solo and one assisted, in the loss to the Raiders.

Joshua Kalu, S, Titans: Recorded three tackles, one solo and two assisted, in the win over the Colts.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. Made 1-of-2 extra point attempts in the win.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Had one reception for 4 yards against the Jaguars.

Others of note

Brandin Bryant, (Omaha North grad), DT, Bills: Made two tackles, one solo and one assisted, against the Ravens.

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Seahawks: Caught one pass for 2 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.

Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Vikings: Had one assisted tackle against the Saints.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Jets: Made his lone 38-yard field goal attempt and went 3-for-3 on extra points in the win over the Steelers.