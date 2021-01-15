How AFC playoffs became the Andy Reid Invitational and what that says about his career

Then he said that coaching is “not all X’s and O’s. It’s how you deal with people and take care of your players and at the same time give them whatever they need to be the best they possibly can be.”

As you see them mature in the work, he added, “You go, ‘Well, heck, they sure deserve a job, to have an opportunity to run their own building. And then teach others how to do the same things.’ I think it’s kind of a neat process as it works out over the years. I’m part of that process, because of Mike Holmgren (hiring him with the Packers). So I’ve lived this. And it’s kind of a neat deal.”

And a deal still unfolding. Especially if three highly credentialed current coordinators (Eric Bieniemy, Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Toub) soon get the chances that their achievements and reviews certainly suggest they should.

As for the more immediate scene?

Should the Chiefs beat the Browns on Sunday, they’d play the winner of the game between Baltimore (coached by John Harbaugh, a Reid assistant in Philadelphia for nine years before taking over the Ravens) and Buffalo (Sean McDermott, who like Chiefs general manager Brett Veach initially was an Eagles intern who transitioned into Reid’s direct assistant).

If assistant to Reid sounds intriguing but less than glamorous, imagine the case of Stefanski a rung or two below. He got his first whiff of the NFL as an intern at the Eagles training camp in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in 2005.

