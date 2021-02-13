Column: There was more to Marty than his playoff struggles

It was July 1995 and as the temperature soared in Kansas City, the Chiefs were about leave town for training camp in River Falls, Wisconsin.
These were the days when media access was taken for granted because it wasn't an issue. The Chiefs were going through one more unpadded practice before heading north and I stood on the sideline with notebook in hand.
Suddenly, Marty Schottenheimer, wearing a straw hat and red coaching shorts, was chasing down a receiver half his age -- coaxing him to sprint to the goal line -- and smiling broadly like a kid on Christmas Eve.
"Pat, are you ready for this?" he yelled excitedly from about 20 feet away.
That was quintessential Marty. He was excited. And he wanted me to be, too. His excitement was infectious. Anyone who talked with him for a few minutes began to believe.
That excitement transformed a dying football town in the late 1980s into a model franchise, where gamedays came with the tantalizing smell of barbecue and sellouts were the norm.
The Chiefs of today -- just a week removed from their second straight Super Bowl appearance -- would not be where they are today were it not for Marty.
Sadly, Marty, who died Tuesday of complications from Alzheimer's disease, never got to the pinnacle of his profession.
It saddens me that his final days, months or years were likely spent without recollection of his impact on a city, a game and a decade.
The fan base may still be suffering after Sunday's 31-9 Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay, but the passing of Marty is far more devastating to Kansas City.
He was beloved -- like a member of the family, which is why he was known to everyone simply as Marty. No last name was needed.
His legacy might be that he is the best coach of the Super Bowl era never to make it there, but that's only scratching the surface. It tells nothing of his humanity.
And that's not to say Marty was an open book -- or that he was always completely honest -- with me or my colleagues. Football coaches tend to be guarded. Their game is often taken way too seriously. They protect their game plans and personnel decisions in the same way the military handles the launch codes. Maybe that's why our president carries something called the nuclear football.
Marty was no different. In April 1993, I decided to find an offseason story at the training facility and work from the Arrowhead Stadium press box, which was never an issue. On this day, though, I was asked several times why I was working in the press box, being told repeatedly there was nothing going on. That should have alerted me there was SOMETHING going on.
Midway through the afternoon, I walked down the hall to the restroom, sidled up to the urinal and was doing my thing as someone walked in with the same intention.
As he took the urinal to my right, he said hi to me.
I looked over and it was Joe Montana, who had been rumored to be coming to the Chiefs from the 49ers in a trade. Startled, I immediately began peppering him with questions, even though I was busy doing other things and had no possible way of taking notes.
Montana answered every question and I finished just as Marty walked in to find I had discovered the nothing that was going on.
"This is all off the record, right?" he asked, knowing there was no way to keep the pending trade agreement under wraps any longer.
I smiled. He smiled. Joe smiled. And then Montana was hustled out of the room, away from me. Oh well, I was just doing my job. Marty knew that, but he was embarrassed for getting caught trying to hide the truth.
He was just doing his job, too. I took no offense. Nor did it change my opinion of him. He was was one of a kind -- a guy with 205 coaching victories, but is sadly remembered more for his stinging playoff defeats.
The table was set for him so many times. His Chiefs of the 1990s are the only team ever to make the playoffs eight straight seasons and not go to a Super Bowl in that span.
In addition, he was done in twice by John Elway while coaching the Browns and fell victim to a young Tom Brady while he was in San Diego.
The playoff losses are legendary. I'm sure they gnawed at him, but they don't begin to define him.
There was so much more to Marty than football -- his Cosby sweaters -- when such a term didn't cause one to cringe -- notwithstanding.
The things I remember most about him have little to do with coaching and more to do with the non-football discussions.
I remember a man who was often moved to tears when discussing his children, a guy who recommended restaurants when we were going on the road to a place he was familiar with, and someone who was quick to settle bets among reporters.
There was once a squabble about how good a quarterback Joe Namath really was. He played in a different era where the statistics didn't measure up to today's standards.
Marty, a linebacker who spent many Sundays chasing Namath, ended the conversation by calling him the best quarterback he had ever seen.
But my most poignant Marty moment came on October 3, 1995. We were having our regular Tuesday lunch with him when he was informed that a verdict was about to be announced in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
Marty and Simpson had been teammates in Buffalo and he wanted to watch the verdict. He told the half-dozen reporters to turn off our recorders and that he would not answer questions on the subject.
The television in the room was turned on. Minutes later, Simpson was found not guilty. A stone-faced Marty turned off the TV, paused and returned his focus to answering questions about that week's game.
I've always wondered what Marty thought of the verdict. Simpson was a teammate, but the overwhelming evidence suggested he had killed his ex-wife and her friend.
Less than 3 feet from him, I stared intently at him, but his face showed neither joy nor disdain. It might have been one of the few times he didn't wear his emotions on his sleeve.
If I could ask him just one more question, it would be what he was thinking at that moment.
It's strange, the things we think about when someone we once knew is no longer with us.
