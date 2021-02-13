Column: There was more to Marty than his playoff struggles

Midway through the afternoon, I walked down the hall to the restroom, sidled up to the urinal and was doing my thing as someone walked in with the same intention.

As he took the urinal to my right, he said hi to me.

I looked over and it was Joe Montana, who had been rumored to be coming to the Chiefs from the 49ers in a trade. Startled, I immediately began peppering him with questions, even though I was busy doing other things and had no possible way of taking notes.

Montana answered every question and I finished just as Marty walked in to find I had discovered the nothing that was going on.

"This is all off the record, right?" he asked, knowing there was no way to keep the pending trade agreement under wraps any longer.

I smiled. He smiled. Joe smiled. And then Montana was hustled out of the room, away from me. Oh well, I was just doing my job. Marty knew that, but he was embarrassed for getting caught trying to hide the truth.

He was just doing his job, too. I took no offense. Nor did it change my opinion of him. He was was one of a kind -- a guy with 205 coaching victories, but is sadly remembered more for his stinging playoff defeats.