State college preview: Doane, Concordia back in action after a bye week; Bulldogs set to host defending national champions

Saturday’s games
Morningside (6-0) at Concordia (4-2), Bulldog Stadium, 1 p.m.: Morningside, the two-time defending NAIA national champions, has won 35 straight games and its last 49 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. But those streaks almost came to an end last Saturday in a 35-30 victory when Dordt had the ball on the Morningside 6-yard line in the final minutes, only to see an interception seal the victory. The Mustangs average 50 points per game, mostly through an air attack that features quarterback Joe Dolincheck (1,890 yards, 20 TDs) and former Bishop Neumann all-stater Reid Jurgensmeier at wide receiver (38 catches for 837 yards, 15 TDs). Last week’s bye week should have the Bulldogs well rested and ready to go.
Midland (4-3) at Doane (2-4), Al Papik Field, 1 p.m.: While Doane was idle last week, Midland had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 43-14 loss at Northwestern. Despite 15 tackles and two for losses from Trevor Havlovic, the Warriors’ defense struggled against Northwestern, giving up 546 yards as Tyson Kooima threw for 415 and three touchdowns while also running for two more. Doane played Northwestern on even terms in the first half two weeks ago in a 35-14 loss, and the Tigers need to extend that kind of performance to an entire game.
Other games
Northwestern (5-1) at Hastings (2-4), 1 p.m.
Chadron State (2-1) at Nebraska-Kearney (1-0), 3 p.m.
