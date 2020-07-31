You are the owner of this article.
NAIA moves football national championships to spring; GPAC still planning fall season
NAIA moves football national championships to spring; GPAC still planning fall season

Midland vs. Concordia, 10/22

Midland's Garry Cannon (18) hands the ball off to Deon Ransom (2) in a 2016 game against Concordia at Bulldog Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

The NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) voted on Friday to postpone the football national championships to next spring.

The move mirrors what the COP did earlier this week with the other fall sports championships, moving the national championships in cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring as well because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NAIA is allowing individual conferences to move forward with fall seasons. The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), which includes Concordia, Doane, Hastings and Midland, announced on July 21 that its fall sports will compete as originally scheduled.

Football practices begin August 15 with games starting on September 12. Concordia is at Doane for a 6 p.m. contest on opening night.

GPAC member Morningside is the two-time defending NAIA football champion.

