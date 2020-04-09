'I've had to learn a bunch of new technology': Pandemic forces NWU football program to turn to virtual recruiting and spring 'practice'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The global COVID-19 pandemic has ground college athletics to a halt, but Nebraska Wesleyan football coach Brian Keller is far from bored.

Between virtual recruiting, online spring “practice” sessions with his team, staying in contact with recruits already in the fold and teaching two sections of coaching theory in a distant learning scenario, “I’ve had to learn a bunch of new technology, and I’m definitely keeping busy,” Keller said earlier this week.

NCAA Division III allows football to conduct 16 spring practices with no contact. NWU’s 2020 spring session was scheduled to begin March 30 with practices slated Monday through Thursday for four weeks.

All of the NWU students are at home now, finishing out their semesters online. Spring football now consists of Keller and his assistant/position coaches connecting via Zoom with their respective players, installing offensive and defensive schemes and getting many of the mental details of the game nailed down before fall camp opens in August.

The strength coaches have also relayed workouts the players can do without the benefit of a weight room.