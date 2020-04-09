'I've had to learn a bunch of new technology': Pandemic forces NWU football program to turn to virtual recruiting and spring 'practice'

The global COVID-19 pandemic has ground college athletics to a halt, but Nebraska Wesleyan football coach Brian Keller is far from bored.
Between virtual recruiting, online spring “practice” sessions with his team, staying in contact with recruits already in the fold and teaching two sections of coaching theory in a distant learning scenario, “I’ve had to learn a bunch of new technology, and I’m definitely keeping busy,” Keller said earlier this week.
NCAA Division III allows football to conduct 16 spring practices with no contact. NWU’s 2020 spring session was scheduled to begin March 30 with practices slated Monday through Thursday for four weeks.
All of the NWU students are at home now, finishing out their semesters online. Spring football now consists of Keller and his assistant/position coaches connecting via Zoom with their respective players, installing offensive and defensive schemes and getting many of the mental details of the game nailed down before fall camp opens in August.
The strength coaches have also relayed workouts the players can do without the benefit of a weight room.
“It can be a little tricky getting a time when the coaches and players can get hooked up because of classes and the fact many of them (the players) have jobs and are working since they’re home,” Keller said. “The only difference between this and what we usually do in the spring is we can’t get on the field and actually work on what we talk about in our meetings.”
The Prairie Wolves have a recruiting class of 49 incoming freshmen already secured, a group led by Class C-1 all-state quarterback Evan Johnson of Adams Central, who had 2,479 yards of total offense last season.
But work still continues to grow that number even larger. Assistant coach Caleb Barnes attended a recruiting fair in Florida in February, and that trip turned up 15-20 prospects who have shown interest in Wesleyan.
There also are players inquiring from MacMurray College, a Division III school in Jacksonville, Illinois, that is closing in May. MacMurray's football team was 5-5 last season.
All of that recruiting, however, has become virtual with no on-campus visits allowed, and it’s already produced one commitment from Florida with several more perhaps on the pipeline. Keller will spend an hour talking to them on Zoom or Facebook Live, then either he or one of the assistants will give them a virtual tour of the football and athletic facilities as well as the rest of campus.
“We’re doing two to three of those a day,” Keller said of the virtual interviews/tours with the potential recruits. “We’re also handling a lot of their academic questions as well right now with campus closed and our admission people working remotely.”
The Wesleyan coach and players are adapting the best they can, just like every college program in the country is right now. As for Keller, he misses the interaction with his players.
“I even miss our 6 a.m. sessions in the weight room,” he said, laughing.
“The challenge I’ve put to our coaches is we’ve got to do our best as teachers right now,” Keller added. “We’ve got to provide some stability and normalcy for those kids. We’re just trying to control what we control as best we can.”
NWU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. The Prairie Wolves’ first home game at Abel Stadium is Sept. 12 against Augsburg University.
