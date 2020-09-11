Doane's Celestine, Davidson emerge stronger from COVID-19 offseason challenges

“I was helping coach kids, but I also would jump in some drills and work with him (Fairchild) two or three times a week,” said Davidson, who threw for 1,434 yards and 10 TDs last season. Davidson and Celestine are among seven offensive starters back for Doane, which went 4-7 last season.

“He helps a lot with platform-type throws when the pocket collapses and you’ve got to make things happen with your feet,” Davidson added. “Making throws in those awkward positions where you don’t have your feet underneath you, but you still get the ball out accurately.”

Doane head coach Chris Bessler has seen the offseason development and progress in both players during fall camp, and he’s anxious to see how that translates to the field in game situations.

“Obviously we want to get the ball in Izaiah’s hands, but part of that is being able to get the ball in other players’ hands to where they’re a threat as well, and that will take some pressure off him (Celestine),” Bessler said. “He’s an explosive guy, and now everyone knows about him. We need to find new ways to get him the ball that people might not be expecting.”

Based on what he’s seen so far, Bessler thinks Davidson has set himself up for an outstanding season.