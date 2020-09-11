Doane's Celestine, Davidson emerge stronger from COVID-19 offseason challenges

Like every other football player dealing with the COVID-19 lockdowns this past spring and summer, Doane quarterback Drake Davidson and wide receiver Izaiah Celestine found a way to maneuver through the restrictions and come out even stronger on the other end.
Celestine, an NAIA All-America preseason candidate at both wide receiver and kick returner, had to endure tight stay-at-home orders in Stockton, California, through July after Doane’s campus closed in mid-March and students finished their second-semester classes remotely.
“All the gyms were closed there, so I lifted weights in my uncle’s garage and my dad (Demetrius Celestine) would work with me on my speed and explosiveness wherever we could find an open field somewhere,” said the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Celestine, a senior who was Doane’s leading receiver (26 catches, 556 yards, five TDs) and also averaged 16.6 yards per punt return.
He’s been nursing a hamstring injury during preseason fall camp, but he expects to be 100% for the Tigers’ season opener at home Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff) against Concordia.
“It was kind of tough, I had to make do with what I had, but I got through it,” Celestine added.
Davidson went home to Moberly, Missouri, to finish out the semester, but then landed an internship with Fairchild Quarterback Training in Denver, which is headed up by former NFL and college coach Steve Fairchild.
“I was helping coach kids, but I also would jump in some drills and work with him (Fairchild) two or three times a week,” said Davidson, who threw for 1,434 yards and 10 TDs last season. Davidson and Celestine are among seven offensive starters back for Doane, which went 4-7 last season.
“He helps a lot with platform-type throws when the pocket collapses and you’ve got to make things happen with your feet,” Davidson added. “Making throws in those awkward positions where you don’t have your feet underneath you, but you still get the ball out accurately.”
Doane head coach Chris Bessler has seen the offseason development and progress in both players during fall camp, and he’s anxious to see how that translates to the field in game situations.
“Obviously we want to get the ball in Izaiah’s hands, but part of that is being able to get the ball in other players’ hands to where they’re a threat as well, and that will take some pressure off him (Celestine),” Bessler said. “He’s an explosive guy, and now everyone knows about him. We need to find new ways to get him the ball that people might not be expecting.”
Based on what he’s seen so far, Bessler thinks Davidson has set himself up for an outstanding season.
“The thing that stands out to me right now is that Drake is getting the ball out faster and spreading it around the offense much more effectively,” Bessler said. “We’ve made some adjustments offensively that Drake has picked up very well.”
Doane began preseason workouts Aug. 15, only to see things get shut down for nine days after practice No. 5. Some COVID-19 cases on campus led the administration to temporarily suspend all extracurricular activities at the school, not just athletics.
None of the football players were among the students who tested positive for the virus.
“It left us short some practices, but the health of our players is the most critical thing for every team, so in that regard, it (the suspension of practice) was probably a good thing,” said Bessler, whose team resumed workouts on Aug. 29. “We’ve had two full weeks of practices, we’ve had some days where we’ve doubled up practices and we were able to scrimmage last Saturday.
“We still have some things we need to work on, but I think we’re ready to go.”
Doane has five starters back defensively, led by second-team Great Plains Athletic Conference senior defensive back Damond Brown and GPAC honorable mention senior defensive tackle Riley Homolka.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!