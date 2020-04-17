Bessler says Doane football team making the best out of today's unique situation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Government officials want people working from home as much as possible during the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

But for Doane head football coach Chris Bessler, the best way to isolate and social-distance is to head into the empty Tiger athletic offices, considering how things look on the home front during the day.

“I have four kids at home that are having school, so I try to avoid that,” Bessler said during a Zoom meeting with local media Wednesday. “I’ve been having virtual meetings with kids (players and recruits), so typically I like to come up to the office since there’s no one here, shut my door and work.”

Typically the Tigers would be in the middle of their 15 allotted spring practices right now, but the pandemic has changed all of that. With the student-athletes now off campus and finishing the spring semester online from home, Bessler and his coaching staff communicate with players using every high tech device possible, whether it be for weekly academic checks or position meetings where they try to install as much of the offense and defense as possible before fall camp.

The coaches have also communicated workout plans using body weight exercises instead of pumping iron in a weight room, something few of the players currently have access to.