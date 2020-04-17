Bessler says Doane football team making the best out of today's unique situation

Government officials want people working from home as much as possible during the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
But for Doane head football coach Chris Bessler, the best way to isolate and social-distance is to head into the empty Tiger athletic offices, considering how things look on the home front during the day.
“I have four kids at home that are having school, so I try to avoid that,” Bessler said during a Zoom meeting with local media Wednesday. “I’ve been having virtual meetings with kids (players and recruits), so typically I like to come up to the office since there’s no one here, shut my door and work.”
Typically the Tigers would be in the middle of their 15 allotted spring practices right now, but the pandemic has changed all of that. With the student-athletes now off campus and finishing the spring semester online from home, Bessler and his coaching staff communicate with players using every high tech device possible, whether it be for weekly academic checks or position meetings where they try to install as much of the offense and defense as possible before fall camp.
The coaches have also communicated workout plans using body weight exercises instead of pumping iron in a weight room, something few of the players currently have access to.
There’s even uncertainty about having a football season in the fall, something that weighs on both players and coaches. So what Bessler wants to convey to his players right now is both encouragement that the current situation will in time pass and a reminder of what government health officials keep stressing — stay home whenever you can and avoid crowds.
“One of the most common things I hear from them right now is that they’re bored,” Bessler said. “We tell them to think outside the box, and there’s still things that you can be doing to be a productive person and make yourself better. Kids are resilient. Everybody’s going to adjust and our kids are going to be no different. I like the response that I’ve heard.”
Doane has continued to recruit and sign players even without campus visits, something that’s made that part of the job more difficult in some ways and easier in others.
“We have a beautiful campus and we want people to get on it because they’re going to be impressed,” Bessler said. “But one of the advantages the way things are now is I can visit with a kid from Florida (and give a virtual campus tour) and then half-hour later, do the same thing with one from California.”
The Tigers return many key pieces from a young team that went 4-7 last fall. Bessler was pleased with what he saw from his players during winter conditioning.
“That’s why I was looking forward to spring ball,” said the third-year Doane head coach. “We have a good group coming back, and I thought the effort and concentration was very good coming out of winter conditioning.”
Doane opens the season Sept. 5 at Valley City State in North Dakota. The Tigers’ home opener is a 6 p.m. contest Sept. 12 against rival Concordia.
