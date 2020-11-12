Steven M. Sipple: What's next for the can't-miss kid? Martinez's story at NU far from over

The can't-miss kid misfired badly on that throw, then bent over and looked at the ground. In that moment, he just might have been wondering, "What on God's green earth was I thinking" when he let that ball fly. Frost promptly pulled him from the game and inserted McCaffrey, who was 12-for-16 for 93 yards. He also threw an interception. But Frost's spread offense runs faster with the Colorado kid operating it. Which means the can't-miss kid from California is likely to have a new role in the offense, at least for the time being.

You know, I hope Martinez still has the type of fire he showed in the aftermath of that awful loss to Colorado in 2019. He'll need it because he remains ultra-valuable to Nebraska's operation. He's a team captain. McCaffrey can't say enough about how well Martinez treats him and helps him. Plus, Martinez is an excellent football player. This may surprise you, but he's Nebraska's rushing leader this season, with 26 carries for 187 yards (7.2 yards per carry). He's looked excellent running the ball.

During the third quarter at Northwestern, he let out a primal scream after a long run. He looked to the sideline and exhorted his teammates. In fact, the dash occurred just a few plays before his interception sent him to the sideline. Football, and sports in general, can be incredibly unforgiving.