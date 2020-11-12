 Skip to main content
Steven M. Sipple: What's next for the can't-miss kid? Martinez's story at NU far from over
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has a moment on the bench during the second half against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

The can't-miss kid was seething. 

It was early September of 2019. Yes, it seems like years ago. This damned pandemic does strange things to the concept of time.

At any rate, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was still considered a star quarterback in early September of 2019. Still considered a can't-miss kid, at least in my mind. But, yeah, he was angry back then following his team's 34-31 overtime loss to Colorado. His coach, Scott Frost, had called two conservative run plays in OT. Then, on third down, Martinez took a low snap and was sacked. I asked him if the low snapped negatively affected the play.

"I'm not going to sit here and make excuses for anything," he said, his voice rising with seemingly every sentence. "That's on me. If the snap is 5,000 feet over my head, I don't care. There's no excuses. I think that's an important thing for this team to know and a lesson for myself. Regardless of where the snap is, who gives a s***? I've got to be able to make the play.

"Excuse my language." 

His fire was appealing. He's a leader, make no mistake. He's still a leader. But that was many frustrations ago. That was eight losses ago. Eight interceptions ago. Several fumbles ago. The can't-miss kid has a 9-14 record as Nebraska's starting quarterback. His completion percentage in 2018, his dynamic freshman season, was 64.6%. But it dipped to 59.4% last season as the Huskers finished 5-7. In two losses this season, his percentage is 57.1. The can't-miss kid has been misfiring and now it's very possible he'll be on the sideline at the start of Saturday's home game against Penn State, watching teammate Luke McCaffrey make his first start as a college QB.

I keep referring to Martinez as the can't-miss kid because that's essentially what I wrote about him in July of 2019. Well, it wasn't exactly that. I wrote that the triumvirate of Martinez, Frost and Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco felt like can't-miss material. Stop and think about that moment in time. Martinez was coming off a 2018 season in which he averaged 295.1 yards of total offense, the ninth-best mark by a freshman in NCAA history.

What's more, his completion rate (64.6) ranked second in school history. I mean, the guy is Nebraska's all-time leader in games with 400 yards of total offense (four of them). He has 12 games with at least 300 yards, which ranks second in school history behind only Tommy Armstrong. No joke. 

And, get this: It looks like Martinez is about to get benched. Even if Frost decides to stick with the 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior as the starter Saturday, this is nowhere close to the type of situation — maybe the starter, maybe not — I imagined for Martinez at this point in his career. And there's no way I'm alone in this conversation. Don't even try to tell me that. Following Martinez's sparkling rookie season, I was like a lot of Nebraska fans in thinking Martinez would play through this season and then head off to the NFL. 

This is where we should stop and ponder his story. It's an interesting one in that it seems impossible to find anyone who can explain exactly why Martinez has slid backward as a player. It's a complex discussion. But I do know this: His footwork looked awry in last week's 21-13 loss at Northwestern in which he completed only 12 of 27 passes and threw an interception late in the third quarter that sucked the wind out of our entire state. 

The can't-miss kid misfired badly on that throw, then bent over and looked at the ground. In that moment, he just might have been wondering, "What on God's green earth was I thinking" when he let that ball fly. Frost promptly pulled him from the game and inserted McCaffrey, who was 12-for-16 for 93 yards. He also threw an interception. But Frost's spread offense runs faster with the Colorado kid operating it. Which means the can't-miss kid from California is likely to have a new role in the offense, at least for the time being. 

You know, I hope Martinez still has the type of fire he showed in the aftermath of that awful loss to Colorado in 2019. He'll need it because he remains ultra-valuable to Nebraska's operation. He's a team captain. McCaffrey can't say enough about how well Martinez treats him and helps him. Plus, Martinez is an excellent football player. This may surprise you, but he's Nebraska's rushing leader this season, with 26 carries for 187 yards (7.2 yards per carry). He's looked excellent running the ball. 

During the third quarter at Northwestern, he let out a primal scream after a long run. He looked to the sideline and exhorted his teammates. In fact, the dash occurred just a few plays before his interception sent him to the sideline. Football, and sports in general, can be incredibly unforgiving. 

I sort of hate to say this, but Martinez's situation is partly why we adore sports. It's often unpredictable. To wit: Just when you think you have everything figured out, a can't-miss kid comes along and … misses. Back in July of 2019, it was so easy to imagine his star continuing to rise. It didn't. I'm not here to try to explain why it didn't. I'm just here to say I think it's going to be interesting to see where his story goes next. 

Make no mistake, this story's not over. Nebraska is going to need Martinez to play some type of role this season. He will play some type of role because Frost regards him as one of the team's best players. Plus, at the rate Frost runs his QBs, Martinez has to stay ready all the time. And, c'mon, this is sports. Just when you think you have it figured out, here comes the unexpected. Maybe the can't-miss kid will find his mojo again. 

I'm betting he still has that fire. Hope so. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

