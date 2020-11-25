Steven M. Sipple: Recruiting guru says NU's expectations should be akin to Boston College's

This is where I defer completely to Farrell, if only because he's known as The Godfather of Football Recruiting. Who am I to argue?

"I mean, New England has a very small amount of legit football players," Farrell says. "Boston College has to win recruiting battles on the road, mainly for three-star players who didn't get the offers they wanted, or who are interested in the program for a specific reason. Then you have to coach those kids up to have a rare 10-win season."

Look at Miami, Tennessee and Michigan, Farrell says. Like Nebraska, those programs also have fan bases that have unrealistic expectations. The difference, of course, is those schools do have strong recruiting bases.

Then there's this: There exists an ongoing national recruiting conversation that also applies (loosely) to Nebraska. That is, there's concern that a disproportionate number of the nation's elite players are going to only a handful of schools — that is, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and maybe Oklahoma.

"It's always been that way (at the top), but it's worse now," Farrell says. "I think that's because you've really got a lack of parity when it comes to competing for a national championship."