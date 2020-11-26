Steven M. Sipple: NU QBs getting help from Wan'Dale, but more production needed elsewhere

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska has some speedy rookie receivers, but they're still adjusting to the college game — and none of them are 6-4, 225.

You probably noticed that Robinson quickly adjusted to the college game last season. He finished with 40 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 88 times for 340 yards and three scores. He was billed as a special player and lived up to the billing. But some players need more time to develop than others. Some need more time to learn the playbook than others. Robinson is obviously a fast learner with an excellent feel for the game.

He's like the employee on whom you can always count. My heavens, that's a valuable trait in this world.

"It's definitely been a little tough," he said of defenses keying on him. "We just have to overcome it. We just have to get some plays going that'll get us some yards. But at the end of the day, I knew teams were going to be out there game-planning for me."

You've perhaps noticed Robinson hasn't been used much in the screen game. Defenses are ready for that.

"Really, those are gone," he said.