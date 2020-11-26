Steven M. Sipple: NU QBs getting help from Wan'Dale, but more production needed elsewhere

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel preview Nebraska's Black Friday game at Iowa.
Wan'Dale Robinson strikes me as the type who'll do absolutely whatever it takes to jump-start Nebraska's scuffling offense.
He's like the employee who would tar the roof on a moment's notice, if asked.
If Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who doubles as play-caller, had more Wan'Dale Robinsons on his roster, his life would be immeasurably easier.
For one thing, Frost wouldn't have to lean so hard on his quarterbacks. At some point, Frost has to quit leaning so hard on that position.
Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and junior Adrian Martinez — who have shared time for Nebraska at quarterback this season — know beyond a shadow of a doubt they can count on Robinson to ease pressure on them. His value is enormous. But the Huskers obviously need more weapons, as they rank just 106th nationally in scoring (20.8 points per game) entering Friday's contest against surging Iowa in Iowa City.
"I think it's a matter of (the quarterbacks) being confident with everybody on the field," said the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Robinson, a sophomore from Frankfort, Kentucky. "I know with me and them, I just always try to tell them I'm always there for a layoff (throw), especially at running back. And I try to do whatever I can at receiver to make sure they're good and everybody else is good.
"I think they'll be confident going into game weeks as long as they have execution right in practice."
If only it were that easy. Nebraska (1-3) ranks 109th nationally in passing offense. The most glaring issue is the scarcity of long plays down field.
The Huskers rank a respectable 36th in rushing offense (fourth in the Big Ten), but it's a deceiving statistic because of their reliance on the quarterback. Our football beat writer, Parker Gabriel, pointed out this week that the quarterbacks this season have accounted for 65.4% of the team's rushing yards compared with 36% last season. McCaffrey has rushed for 318 yards (5.7 per carry), and Martinez 195 (7.0).
Meanwhile, Nebraska's running backs are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry compared with 4.7 last year. You can't live that way in the Big Ten. One problem with the lack of running back production is it cuts into the play-action part of the offense, which helps explain the Huskers' anemic downfield passing game.
Robinson obviously helps matters with his ability to play both receiver and running back. He's the team's third-leading rusher with 120 yards (5.2 ypc) and easily its leading receiver, with 21 receptions for 152 yards (7.2). The reason his yards-per-catch average is down from 11.3 a year ago can be traced to the fact defenses are locked in harder on him. One reason junior-college wide receiver Omar Manning could've been so valuable to this team is he (potentially) would've drawn defenses' attention from Robinson. But because of health reasons, the 6-4, 225-pound Manning has appeared in only one game and likely won't play Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Nebraska has some speedy rookie receivers, but they're still adjusting to the college game — and none of them are 6-4, 225.
You probably noticed that Robinson quickly adjusted to the college game last season. He finished with 40 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 88 times for 340 yards and three scores. He was billed as a special player and lived up to the billing. But some players need more time to develop than others. Some need more time to learn the playbook than others. Robinson is obviously a fast learner with an excellent feel for the game.
He's like the employee on whom you can always count. My heavens, that's a valuable trait in this world.
"It's definitely been a little tough," he said of defenses keying on him. "We just have to overcome it. We just have to get some plays going that'll get us some yards. But at the end of the day, I knew teams were going to be out there game-planning for me."
You've perhaps noticed Robinson hasn't been used much in the screen game. Defenses are ready for that.
"Really, those are gone," he said.
He just wants to win. He'll do what it takes. His value, already enormous, escalated in the past two games when he played a lead role at running back in the absence of starter Dedrick Mills (knee). Mills' status for Friday is uncertain, with Frost indicating the senior's availability could be a close call.
Without the 5-11, 220-pound Mills churning out tough yards, it's difficult to imagine Nebraska pulling off the upset.
That said, it seems dangerous to send Robinson into the teeth of Iowa's strong front seven more than a dozen times. He's not built to be a workhorse back in a conference as physically imposing as the Big Ten. Remember, he missed two games late last season because of injuries.
But, again, Robinson will do whatever it takes.
"Every week, I just go over all the run stuff with (running backs) coach (Ryan) Held and make sure I'm good with all the pass protections," he said.
As a pass protector, he prefers cut blocks. Good strategy. It could help him stay healthy.
Heavens knows Frost needs Robinson to stay healthy. The quarterbacks already are overworked enough.
Photos: A history of the Nebraska-Iowa series
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2012: Nebraska 13, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2012: Nebraska 13, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2011: Nebraska 20, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2011: Nebraska 20, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2000: Nebraska 42, Iowa 13
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2000: Nebraska 42, Iowa 13
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1999: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1999: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1982: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1981: Iowa 10, Nebraska 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1981: Iowa 10, Nebraska 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1980: Nebraska 57, Iowa 0
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1980: Nebraska 57, Iowa 0
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1979: Nebraska 24, Iowa 21
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1979: Nebraska 24, Iowa 21
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!