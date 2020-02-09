Steven M. Sipple: Moos officially neutral on hot-button issue, but his tone is cautious

Moos and his staff recently addressed the topic at length during a meeting with all of Nebraska's head coaches. Garrett Klassy, NU's senior deputy athletic director for external operations, is in charge of dissecting the issue and keeping Moos and others in the department abreast of developments. In fact, Klassy appeared at the Legislature last week for a hearing on LB962, which essentially is about the right for student-athletes to have the same free market freedoms as their peers.

Of course, California got the ball rolling on the issue last fall when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law an earth-shifting bill. The NCAA’s board of governors a month later voted unanimously to allow students to benefit from their name, image and likeness. However, the mechanisms for how it would be put in place still must be ironed out. I'm sure that would be an easy-breezy task.

Although the University of Nebraska's official stance is neutral, Klassy advocated a national approach in terms of establishing guidelines and rules, as opposed to a patchwork of state laws.

"How are we going to control it all?" said Moos, noting that the Nebraska athletic department, if this form of paying student-athletes becomes a reality, may have to hire two or three officials to help manage student-athlete branding and other aspects of the new world.