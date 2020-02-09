Steven M. Sipple: Moos officially neutral on hot-button issue, but his tone is cautious

Bill Moos' official position is neutral, but his tone is cautious.
He should strike a cautionary tone when it comes to the subject of whether collegiate student-athletes should be able to get paid for their name, image and likeness.
The third-year Nebraska athletic director fully understands there's a laundry list of unanswered questions attached to the issue. I mean, think about the complexities that could arise if Husker athletes could sign an endorsement deal with a clothing company, promote energy drinks on Twitter or get paid for appearing at a youth sports camp or even a casino.
Here's a question: If Johnny Quarterback throws three interceptions in a loss against a conference rival, could a ruthless youth sports camp director subtract from the QB's appearance fee, or even fire the player from making the appearance at all? Isn't firing people part of the free-market world that many folks desire for student-athletes?
With at least 20 states, including Nebraska, considering bills that would let student-athletes get a larger slice of the $14 billion college athletics industry, the discussion is intensifying nationwide. Moos addressed the subject last week in an interview with the Journal Star.
"Here we've worked for 30-plus years to level the playing field (in college football) through scholarship limits and equal distribution of television revenue and such," he said. "You see Illinois beating Wisconsin and Minnesota beating Penn State and Purdue beating Nebraska, and that's all good for the sport. But is this (paying athletes for their name, image and likeness) going to tip it back again?"
Moos and his staff recently addressed the topic at length during a meeting with all of Nebraska's head coaches. Garrett Klassy, NU's senior deputy athletic director for external operations, is in charge of dissecting the issue and keeping Moos and others in the department abreast of developments. In fact, Klassy appeared at the Legislature last week for a hearing on LB962, which essentially is about the right for student-athletes to have the same free market freedoms as their peers.
Of course, California got the ball rolling on the issue last fall when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law an earth-shifting bill. The NCAA’s board of governors a month later voted unanimously to allow students to benefit from their name, image and likeness. However, the mechanisms for how it would be put in place still must be ironed out. I'm sure that would be an easy-breezy task.
You have free articles remaining.
Although the University of Nebraska's official stance is neutral, Klassy advocated a national approach in terms of establishing guidelines and rules, as opposed to a patchwork of state laws.
"How are we going to control it all?" said Moos, noting that the Nebraska athletic department, if this form of paying student-athletes becomes a reality, may have to hire two or three officials to help manage student-athlete branding and other aspects of the new world.
It's easy to imagine a variety of issues arising. For instance: What if Nike offers a marketing deal to an athlete who competes for a school that's contractually tied to Adidas?
"During our head coaches' meeting, we informed them that we are bringing in authorities who understand this legislation and are also experts in marketing, just to give us ideas to be ahead of the game," Moos said.
The debate is intriguing on several levels. Proponents point to the fact student-athletes are the only college students prohibited from earning an income from their skills and talents. Bottom line, proponents believe student-athletes should get a bigger slice of the $14 billion pie — much bigger than the scholarships and stipends that already are on the table.
Some athletes would get sizable slices of the pie, and others none at all. A star quarterback might get a $100,000 endorsement deal from one auto dealership before another dealership comes with a $150,000 offer. Yes, a bidding war could ensue. Bring in an agent. What fun. Meanwhile, the left guard may be hearing nothing from advertisers.
"So now you have the biggest concern a coach can ever have — a divided locker room," Moos said. "You stay away from a divided locker room like the plague."
Yes, Moos' formal position is neutral. But his tone is decidedly one of caution.
Which we should completely understand.