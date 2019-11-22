Let's pause to reflect. Maybe even close your eyes with me.
When I think back on Nebraska's football season, the Colorado game stands out in my mind. Always will. It was a soul crusher for the Huskers.
Two scenes in particular spring to mind.
One occurred when thousands of adult Colorado fans stormed Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, with several of them grabbing their junk and staring straight into a crush of Nebraska fans on hand for the Huskers' 34-31 overtime loss. Men in their 40s and 50s grabbing their junk is something you can't un-see.
Something I heard also sticks with me.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez clearly was perturbed during the postgame media session. He was patient with questions. But his blood boiled, especially when he was asked if a low snap affected a third-down play in OT.
Facebook Live replay: Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel preview Nebraska-Maryland, answer Huskers questions
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel preview Nebraska’s trip to Maryland and take questions.
"You have to make things happen," he said flatly. "I'm not going to sit here and make excuses for anything. That's on me. Whether the snap was freaking 5,000 feet over my head, I don't care. There are no excuses. I think that's an important thing for this team to know and a lesson for myself.
"Regardless of where the snap is, who gives a s***? I've got to be able to make the play. Excuse my language."
Nebraska fell to 1-1 that day and thus essentially commenced what's been a long season for the team in general, and Martinez in particular. The Huskers are 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten entering Saturday's game at Maryland. Such struggle is not what most Husker fans expected in head coach Scott Frost's second season in charge. In fact, many fans (and media) noted what Frost did in his second year at UCF and figured he would work some serious magic in Lincoln — even though the Knights' talent level was significantly higher in 2017 than the Huskers' in 2019.
What's more, many of those same fans and media used Martinez as a prime reason why Nebraska would make a sizable jump. But Martinez has had a so-so sophomore campaign after his breakout rookie season in 2018. He's battled injury and inconsistency. He hasn't seemed like himself for much of the schedule. He didn't play the game with the same joy that he did last season.
So, why did the Colorado loss enter my mind this week? It's because Martinez in recent days has looked and sounded more like the Martinez of last season and early this season. As was the case after the game in Boulder, we again heard some fire in his voice following last week's home game against Wisconsin. He played well in the 37-21 loss to the Badgers after coming on strong in the second half of a 31-27 loss Nov. 2 at Purdue.
Maybe Martinez sounds better because he feels better physically. He certainly ran with authority against a rugged Badger defense. He was decisive in getting upfield. Yeah, it looked like the Martinez of old.
You have free articles remaining.
Perhaps his renewed vigor stems from a recognition of what's at stake in these final two games of the regular season.
Granted, no matter what happens Saturday at Maryland (3-7, 1-6) and next week against Iowa, Nebraska's season will be judged as a disappointment. On the other hand, the Huskers can steer the narrative in a much more appealing direction if they reel off two victories and follow with a bowl win — and a strong recruiting season to boot. The early signing date looms Dec. 18. Keep that date in mind. NU, with only 13 verbal commitments, needs to make some serious hay on the recruiting trail.
That Martinez seems to be catching a late-season wave should give Nebraska fans more than a glimmer of hope that the Huskers can subdue moribund Maryland and upset nemesis Iowa. In his last six quarters of action, Martinez has rushed 21 times for 112 yards (5.3 per carry) and completed 25 of 46 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.
I'm guessing he's on the verge of a big finish to the season.
Wouldn't that be fun for Nebraska fans — Martinez leading a late charge into a bowl game?
It perhaps wouldn't be the type of fun those junk-grabbing Colorado fans were having back in early September. But it'd certainly be an energy boost for a Nebraska program sorely in need of one.
"The second half of the game, we didn't finish," Husker linebacker Mohamed Barry said after the loss in Boulder, which turned out to be an unwelcome harbinger. "We have to finish. That's the biggest thing, we have to finish ..."
Nebraska too often failed in that regard this season. The losses to Colorado, Indiana and Purdue will haunt Frost for awhile.
Alas, there's still time for a measure of salvation.
Still time for Big Red to have a big finish — or at least something that would dull the sting of an unsatisfying autumn.