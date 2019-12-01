Steven M. Sipple: Far less hype will make Nebraska's offseason feel much different than usual

What's more, I'm guessing many fans will proceed with tempered expectations. They should proceed that way. Check the 2020 schedule and tell me how anyone could allow their expectations to range too far out of control on the positive side. The Huskers' last five games next season: at Ohio State, Penn State, at Iowa, at Wisconsin, Minnesota.

So, yeah, the schedule should keep Nebraska fans and media grounded. The Huskers losing five of their last six games this season also should do it. Plus, I'm guessing Frost will watch his words more carefully.

That said, the "gotcha" mentality by media as it pertains to Frost's offseason comments seems sort of comical. Granted, he expressed in February that he thought his team was "miles ahead" of the 2018 squad and that fans may be surprised how quickly the program rises. He was confident. He's a confident sort. That's not a bad thing. Plus, offering praise of his players might have been tactical in the wake of all the losing.

Fast forward to August when Frost told me he was "cautiously optimistic" about his team's chances to have a strong 2019. Cautious optimism made sense at the time, even though a lot of media, especially at the national level, were all-in on Nebraska's chances to rise. The Huskers in July were picked by Big Ten media to win the West Division and were a fixture in national preseason top 25s.