Steven M. Sipple: Even as Warren absorbs ample heat, Huskers shouldn't get hopes too high

When Nebraska football coach Scott Frost gathers his players for a team meeting Monday, I'd like to be a fly on the wall.
What will Frost tell them? I'm guessing it'll be something along the lines of "stay positive, stay open-minded and be ready to play, just in case."
You probably noticed the storm that kicked up in Big Ten country during the past few days. It's getting a little strange. You have to wonder what the commissioner, Kevin Warren, thinks of it all. He's hearing from hundreds of angry parents (from Nebraska, Ohio State, Iowa and Penn State) who strongly disagree with the conference's decision last week to cancel the football season. What's more, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition requesting the Big Ten immediately reinstate the season, a petition that had more than 170,000 signatures as of 6 p.m. CDT Sunday.
The presidents of Big Ten universities also had a hand in the decision to cancel. But Warren is the commish. The buck stops at his desk in suburban Chicago. So he gets the most heat.
Is there any chance he reconsiders?
If I were Frost, I would tell the players to avoid getting their hopes up too high.
If Warren and the Big Ten presidents were to rescind their decision, it would severely compromise Warren as the conference's leader. It's his first year in charge. He can't afford to look weak and indecisive knowing there will be many other challenging decisions in years to come. Hopefully, no future decisions will approach the magnitude of erasing a football season. But you never know what can happen in a premier conference with so much money and so many people involved.
Think about the ugly scandals that have rocked the conference in recent years. The commissioner's job can be a bear.
Warren, who assumed full control in January, looks bad enough already as a leader, what with his poor communication and lack of transparency as to why the Big Ten pulled the plug on the season even as several pro sports as well as three other Power Five conferences push forward.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten story has become somewhat bizarre. Dr. Venk Murthy, a University of Michigan cardiologist, said over the weekend that the Big Ten decision-makers used “bad statistics” and misleading medical information in making their final call. It all feels a bit unsettling and confusing, especially considering the chairman of the ACC's medical advisory team thinks football can be played safely this season.
York High School football coach Glen Snodgrass and his wife crafted a letter to Warren on behalf of 81 Nebraska football families. One of their main concerns is the lack of transparency regarding medical information that led to the decision to end the season before it started.
As for Fields' campaign, he wrote, "We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future."
Plenty of people applauded a group of Pac-12 players from multiple schools for voicing safety concerns about playing this season. The Pac-12 players also attached demands to their concerns, including a couple of borderline ridiculous ones.
I think the applause should be just as loud or even louder for players such as Fields who express the desire to push forward and play the sport they love, with zero demands attached. Bravo.
* It wouldn't be good form for anyone to delve too far into Warren's family matters. But it's certainly not the best look for Warren to say it isn’t safe to play college football this fall while his own son, Powers Warren, is playing this fall at Mississippi State. Bottom line, the SEC is giving Powers Warren, a redshirt junior tight end, the opportunity to make his own decision. The younger Warren and the Bulldogs will begin practice Monday. I don't think I need to say much more.
* I keep reading reports that the Big Ten's decision to cancel fall sports was determined by medical advice and also a vote from the league's university presidents. What was the tally? Warren dodged the question Tuesday. Nobody seems to know for sure. Did a vote even happen? The lack of transparency and accountability is troubling, particularly considering the magnitude of the decision.
* There are interesting conversations occurring in the Nebraska football complex between coaches and players wondering what to do about their immediate future. Senior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, for instance, clearly has NFL potential, but could've used this season to improve his draft stock. So what now? One alternative for the Texan would be to obtain a COVID-19 waiver and transfer to, say, a Big 12 school and play this season. The conversation applies to some other talented Husker veterans, including the likes of Dicaprio Bootle, Jack Stoll, Matt Farniok, JoJo Domann and Deontai Williams, to name a few. Stay tuned.
