Steven M. Sipple: As Nebraska lost its way as a program, Iowa's just been hammering away

The rushing numbers are merely one statistical measure, but it's clearly a telling one in this discussion.

If you're a Nebraska fan who used to poke fun at Iowa's often methodical style of play, you've been rendered silent -- because Iowa has methodically pulverized Nebraska during most of the past half-dozen years.

As the Husker program's leader, second-year head coach Scott Frost can't afford to get caught up in what's happened in the recent past of this series. He has to keep his full attention on trying to wrestle down the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Memorial Stadium.

"Iowa's probably no different than a few teams that have been getting the better of Nebraska lately, and that's what we're here to try to fix," Frost said earlier this week.

Oh, that Ferentz grin. I can just see it coming to his face as he ponders the last three games against Nebraska in particular. As you consider those contests, the conversation gets sort of weird. Iowa didn't even have strong rushing teams in those years, and still waylaid NU on the ground.

Last season, Iowa finished 95th nationally in rushing yards per game (148.4), but churned out 266 on 45 attempts (5.9 per carry) in a 31-28 home triumph.

