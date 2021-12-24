Seeking culture builders, Dana Vote's rebuild of Doane wrestling program has been a worldly experience

It did not take Doane wrestling coach Dana Vote long to realize something drastically needed to change.
After four wrestlers showed up for a team meeting nearly 31 months ago of what was left of a Tiger roster soon after Vote took over the program, the Tigers went recruiting in all four corners of the world and everywhere in between.
Of the 42 wrestlers on the Doane roster, four are from overseas, two are from Alaska, two are from Hawaii, two are from Texas and eight are from California.
“I had a vision of what we wanted to do with the program,” Vote said. “Basically just got on a trail of recruiting any kid I could find that bought into our vision, that I thought was a good fit for our program that I wanted to have.
"I didn't care where they came from, I was just looking for the right kind of person to help build a culture and grow.”
That led to wrestlers coming from the North Pole (the town in Alaska), Mongolia, Hawaii, Hungary and many others scattered across the United States. Doane assistant coach Buka Tserendagya also is from Mongolia.
It is a vision Vote had that has turned into success as Baagii Boldmaa won the Tigers' second-ever NAIA national championship last season, and Doane claimed the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference championship with an 8-0 conference record.
Flash forward to this season, and the Tigers have nine wrestlers ranked nationally inside the NAIA's top 20.
Boldmaa, who is from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, is ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds. Daniel Vargas (San Diego) is third at 125 and Odgerel Batkhishig (Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia) is fourth at 285.
As a team, Doane is ranked 12th nationally.
Over the Tigers' last three duals, Doane has allowed just six points and posted two shutouts.
“A lot of it is I think the vision of where we wanted to go with the program and these guys buying in and believing in the coaches and what it takes to get there,” said Vote, who is in his third season at Doane. “Now it's become a movement. Instead of four or five guys working towards it, we've got 35 to 40 guys working towards that same goal. They keep elevating each other to the next level.
“I think that comes in the culture of the program, and believing in the system and believing in where we are going. Having the confidence in your coaches in the process sometimes when things are hard.”
The Tigers will have an early test returning to the mat in January at the NAIA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky. They also will have four duals against GPAC opponents and a two-day tournament at the Missouri Valley Invitational.
“We talked a lot with the kids. Go home and enjoy some time with your family,” Vote said. “But be disciplined and understand this is a lifestyle and be prepared to come back and compete at a high level. It's hard coming back right out of the gate and competing at a national championship event.
"I think our kids are disciplined enough and compete at a high enough level that I trust in them that they are going to do the things over break to come back and compete at a high level again.”