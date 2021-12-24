Seeking culture builders, Dana Vote's rebuild of Doane wrestling program has been a worldly experience

Flash forward to this season, and the Tigers have nine wrestlers ranked nationally inside the NAIA's top 20.

Boldmaa, who is from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, is ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds. Daniel Vargas (San Diego) is third at 125 and Odgerel Batkhishig (Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia) is fourth at 285.

As a team, Doane is ranked 12th nationally.

Over the Tigers' last three duals, Doane has allowed just six points and posted two shutouts.

“A lot of it is I think the vision of where we wanted to go with the program and these guys buying in and believing in the coaches and what it takes to get there,” said Vote, who is in his third season at Doane. “Now it's become a movement. Instead of four or five guys working towards it, we've got 35 to 40 guys working towards that same goal. They keep elevating each other to the next level.

“I think that comes in the culture of the program, and believing in the system and believing in where we are going. Having the confidence in your coaches in the process sometimes when things are hard.”