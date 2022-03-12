 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska-Kearney wrestling claims third DII national championship and first since 2013

  • Updated
  • 0
UNK Logo

Nebraska-Kearney logo

 UNK Athletics

Nebraska-Kearney left no doubt what Division II school had the best wrestling program this season.

The Lopers won their third national championship, and first since 2013, with a dominant showing Saturday in St. Louis. UNK clinched the team title before the championship matches took place.

UNK's title run comes after runner-up finishes in 2014, 2015 and 2021. The Lopers, who entered the weekend ranked No. 1, also won a national title in 2012.

Nebraska-Kearney sent a DII-best nine wrestlers to nationals.

Leading the way was Matt Malcom, who won a second national championship. The senior 165-pounder earned a 1-0 win against Wisconsin-Parkside's Shane Gantz, who was previously unbeaten, to earn All-American honors for a fifth time.

Josh Portillo was runner-up at 125 pounds, Sam Turner was runner-up at 149, Lincoln High graduate Wesley Dawkins was third at 133 and Billy Higgins was third at 184.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Luke Mullin and Clark Grell's thoughts on all 12 state championship teams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News