Lincoln High grad Dawkins leads parade of fourth-place finishers for Nebraska-Kearney at nationals

Lincoln High graduate Wesley Dawkins finished in fourth place at 133 pounds for Nebraska-Kearney at the NCAA Division II wrestling championships Saturday in St. Louis, and the Lopers nearly claimed the team title.

The Lopers, with 105½ points and five fourth-place finishers, were second to St. Cloud State's 107 points in the team battle.

Dawkins lost a major decision 10-0 to West Liberty's Tyler Warner in the semifinals, then pinned Patrick Allis of Western Colorado before falling to Tanner Cole of Central Oklahoma in a 12-7 decision in the third-place match.

With the fourth-place finish, Dawkins became a three-time all-American.

The Lopers' Sam Turner finished fourth, losing his last match 6-4 on sudden victory at 149. UNK's Austin Eldredge also placed fourth after a 5-2 loss at 184, Joseph Reimers suffered a 12-7 loss in his third-place match at 197, and Lee Herrington fell 10-4 at 285 to finish fourth.

UNK's Matt Malcom won on a technical fall to place fifth at 165 pounds. Nebraska-Kearney 157-pounder Jacob Wasser won his match for seventh, as did Nick James at 141 and Terrell Garraway at 174.

