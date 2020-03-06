Farmer, Garcia lead Concordia into NAIA wrestling semis

Concordia's Tanner Farmer took care of three heavyweight matches Friday in Park City, Kansas, to advance to the NAIA semifinals.

The Bulldogs qualified eight wrestlers for the NAIA Tournament, the most out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, with Alberto Garcia (133 pounds) also finding his way to the semifinals.

Garcia took three decision over his three opponents, opening with a 12-5 decision over Midway's Brent Newcomer. The 133-pound Bulldog, seeded 10th, upended seventh-seed Olson Delisca from Southeastern 9-5, before a 4-3 decision over No. 2-seed Gresh Jones of Dickinson State.

Farmer, the former Nebraska football lineman, continued his tear through NAIA competition with a 6-0 decision in his tournament opener. Farmer followed with a pin in 4:33 in the second round and a 2-1 decision to reach the semifinals.

Farmer and Garcia look to become just the third and fourth Bulldogs to ever reach the NAIA Championship mat.

The Doane Tigers added a semifinalist with Baagii Boldmaa, who entered Friday as the No. 3 seed at 141.

Boldmaa opened with a 17-7 major decision followed by a 7-3 decision. In the quarterfinals, he defeated York's John Fox with a 20-3 technical fall in 3 minutes, 24 seconds.

Concordia begins Saturday's action in 13th place, while the Tigers are 23rd at 10 a.m.

