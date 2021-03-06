Doane's Boldmaa wins NAIA championship

Doane's Baagii Boldmaa went the distance Saturday to claim the 141-pound title at the NAIA wrestling championships in Park City, Kansas.

Boldmaa, the Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestler of the year, took a 7-4 decision over Thomas More's Ryan Moore in the championship match. Boldmaa finished his final three matches by decision. He opened with a 22-7 technical fall and added a 12-4 major decision.

Daniel Vargas added a fifth-place finish for the Tigers at 125. The Tigers finished with 38½ points for 11th place.

Concordia's Mario Ybarra capped his season with a seventh-place finish for the Bulldogs at 133. Ybarra defeated Montana State's Nick Kunz in sudden victory.

Midland's lone NAIA qualifier, Tyson Beauperthuy, was the runner-up at 184 pounds.

