Doane to offer women's wrestling next season, continuing state's trend toward sport
Doane to offer women's wrestling next season, continuing state's trend toward sport

  • Updated
Doane logo (2021)
Doane Athletics

Doane will add women's wrestling to its list of varsity sports beginning in 2022, following a statewide trend toward integrating the sport at both the college and high school levels. 

Dana Vote, who has guided the men's wrestling program to national success, will oversee both the men's and women's programs as the university's director of wrestling. 

"Under the guidance and direction of coach (Dana) Vote and his staff, we feel that we can build a nationally competitive program where the student-athletes have the opportunity to compete at the highest level while at the same time receive a world-class education," Doane athletic director Mark Wateska said in a statement. 

This year, there are 37 NAIA universities and colleges that sponsor women's wrestling with more adding the sport for next year. It will be eligible for NAIA championship status if (and when) it reaches 40.

In September, Iowa became the first Power Five school to announce its intentions to start a women's wrestling program.

The NSAA, the governing body for high school athletics in the state, voted to sanction girls wrestling in May.

