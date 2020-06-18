State college women's athlete of year: Concordia's 'LeBron' was in a league of her own for 4 years

Drew Olson labels himself an NBA junkie. So much so, the Concordia women's basketball coach likes to compare recruits and their skill sets to those of NBA players when describing them in his mind.
His analogy for Philly Lammers reveals the excitement Olson had in bringing the Millard West graduate to campus in 2016.
"She was LeBron James," he says. "She was just a freak athlete and she became even more skilled throughout her time and became more versatile.
"I just knew this is a person, a player that can do things that nobody else can do."
Yeah, Lammers was in a league of her own.
The 5-foot-11 post player capped her career by averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest as a senior. Lammers' contributions helped the Bulldogs nab Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and a No. 1 seed in the NAIA Division II Tournament. Her defense didn't go unnoticed, as Lammers was named the GPAC defensive player of the year. She also was named a first-team All-American.
"I think it just was fun to see a whole bunch of hard work pay off and then being able to enjoy that success with my teammates," said Lammers, who is the Journal Star's 2020 state college women's athlete of the year. "It just goes to show how the program is at Concordia and how dedicated the coaching staff is to all of the players, the fact that we are able to have that kind of success throughout the program."
Lammers was a four-year force of consistency for the Bulldogs, who won a national championship in 2019. She averaged 13.2 points and 7.0 rebounds as a freshman, 13.8 and 8.3 as a sophomore, and 14.7 and 6.5 as a junior. Her field-goal percentage marks were 56.0, 51.4, 57.9 and 52.8 over four seasons.
She concluded her career ranking second in points (2,033), second in blocked shots (181), third in rebounds (1,026) and fourth in steals (357) on the school's all-time charts.
LeBron-esque, right?
Had Lammers listened to her freshman self from high school, those numbers would have been zero, zero, zero and zero. The Millard West graduate said she had no interest in playing college sports when she was a high school freshman.
Lammers became more open to the idea as a sophomore and junior. "By my senior year I knew I wasn't done playing basketball," she said. "I'm really, really happy I was able to change my own mind."
Olson is glad, too. Did he picture a four-time All-American, the first in program history, when Lammers arrived at Concordia?
Maybe not four All-American honors, but Olson knew he had a special player.
State college coach of year: A crash course on volleyball has led to longtime success for UNK's Squiers
"When you sign kids, most of the time you have a feeling that they could be good, (but) especially that first year, you never really know how it's going to go," he said. "There's probably been three, maybe four players that I've signed that I knew their (freshman) year, they're ready. They're going to be really, really good, and I knew that about her."
Lammers, behind a rare combination of physical strength and explosiveness, made an immediate impact, and her freshman season set the tone for the final three years of her Bulldog career.
"I think that helped point me in the right direction as far as work ethic and what needs to be done in order to get better," Lammers said. "Because after that freshman year, that bar is set and you always want to be better than you were before, so striving every day to get a little bit better, I think that was something I focused on going into years after that freshman year."
Lammers had the ability to average more than 20 points per game. But her focus wasn't stats. It was doing her part to help a balanced Concordia team accomplish success.
"I think it shows how unselfish she was and how winning mattered way more than doing those things," Olson said.
Concordia went 137-10 during Lammers' four years in the post. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NAIA Tournament and prevented the Bulldogs from making another run at a national title in 2020. Lammers also was closing in on the school's all-time scoring mark.
The tournament's abrupt end was deflating, but Lammers looks at the big picture.
"I'm always going to look back this season as a success and my entire time at Concordia as a successful career," she said. "You can't just define your season by how it ends up at the end, because you can have an incredible season and not lose a game and something happens, your opponent was hot that night and you don't end up winning the national championship, but that doesn't mean your year wasn't a success. You have to look at it in broader terms than just what your record is.
"With that I absolutely enjoyed every moment of my senior year and couldn't ask for a better group of girls in my class or a better team, and I'm incredibly grateful for all of the moments that we shared together and all of the memories that we made over the years."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!