State college women's athlete of year: Concordia's 'LeBron' was in a league of her own for 4 years

Lammers, behind a rare combination of physical strength and explosiveness, made an immediate impact, and her freshman season set the tone for the final three years of her Bulldog career.

"I think that helped point me in the right direction as far as work ethic and what needs to be done in order to get better," Lammers said. "Because after that freshman year, that bar is set and you always want to be better than you were before, so striving every day to get a little bit better, I think that was something I focused on going into years after that freshman year."

Lammers had the ability to average more than 20 points per game. But her focus wasn't stats. It was doing her part to help a balanced Concordia team accomplish success.

"I think it shows how unselfish she was and how winning mattered way more than doing those things," Olson said.

Concordia went 137-10 during Lammers' four years in the post. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NAIA Tournament and prevented the Bulldogs from making another run at a national title in 2020. Lammers also was closing in on the school's all-time scoring mark.

The tournament's abrupt end was deflating, but Lammers looks at the big picture.