Sibbel scores career-high 26 points, Barry slams door late as No. 1 Concordia holds off No. 6 Dordt

With the help of a career-high 26 points from senior guard Riley Sibbel, No. 1 Concordia remained unbeaten in Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a 69-55 win over No. 6 Dordt on Saturday at Walz Arena in Seward.
Just two days ago, Sibbel scored 15 points to set a career high against Northwestern, a mark which she eclipsed against Dordt in the first half alone, scoring 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
The Bulldogs (14-1) took a 41-30 lead into halftime, relying on aggressive defense to keep Dordt (14-3) in check offensively. Concordia forced 29 Dordt turnovers while allowing just 15 assists in the game. However, the Bulldog offense went cold in the third quarter, allowing Dordt to cut the deficit to 51-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
With just over six minutes left to play, senior guard Grace Barry was just 3-for-12 on the day for six points, but her late-game turnaround secured the Concordia victory. Barry scored 10 points to close out the game, finishing with 16 points and nine assists on the night, while sophomore guard Mackenzie Koepke added 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
Next up for Concordia is a big in-state game against Hastings on Wednesday. The No. 4 Broncos have won 17 consecutive games to begin the season, while Concordia has won eight straight meetings between the two teams.
Concordia's Riley Sibbel (4) drives to the basket to score first of her 26 points against Dordt's Erika Feenstra (2) in the first half Saturday at Walz Arena.
Concordia's Mackenzie Koepke drives to the basket after pulling in the rebound on her initial shot against Dordt's Payton Harmsen (15), Rachel Evavold (43) and Ebby Prewitt in the first half Saturday at Walz Arena.
Photos: Sibbel, Barry lead Concordia past Dordt in GPAC battle
The No. 1 Bulldogs used a pair of shining performances to top No. 6 Dordt on Saturday afternoon. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Philly Lammers (top) drives to the basket against Dordt's Ebby Prewitt in the first half Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Taryn Schuette (34) drives to the basket between Dordt's Erika Feenstra (left) and Baylee Tetzlaff in the first half Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Riley Sibbel (4) shoots against Dordt's Ebby Prewitt in the first half Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Philly Lammers (left) and Dordt's Ebby Prewitt battle for the rebound in the first half Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's MacKenzie Helman (12) lays up the ball in the first half against Dordt on Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Philly Lammers (42) and Dordt's Rachel Evavold (right) battle for the rebound in the first half Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Riley Sibbel (4) shoots a three-pointer over Dordt's Ebby Prewitt (10) en route to a 26-point performance against the Defenders on Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Riley Sibbel (4) drives to the basket to score the first of her 26 points against Dordt on Saturday at Walz Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Concordia's Riley Sibbel (4) is defended by Dordt's Jordyn Van Maanen (21) in the first half on Saturday at Walz Arena.