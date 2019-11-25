Powell abruptly resigns as Doane women's hoops coach

Six games into her tenure as Doane women's basketball coach, Sheronda Powell has abruptly resigned, the school announced Monday.

The Tigers were off to an 0-6 start under Powell, who was named head coach on July 21. First-year assistant coach Marissa Webb resigned last week, and Daymarcco Green, Powell's graduate assistant, resigned earlier this month.

"We want to thank Coach Powell for her time at Doane and wish her the best,” Doane athletic director Matt Franzen said in a news release.

Doane officials said they will have no further comment at this time.

The Tigers are scheduled to play at College of Saint Mary on Tuesday. Rick Schmuecker, the athletic department's sports information director, will serve as Doane's coach for the game. He served as an assistant in the women's program from 2003-12.

Beginning Wednesday, Ryan Baumgartner will take over as interim head coach. He was a graduate assistant for the women's program from 2015-17, and has been the top assistant for the men's program since 2017.