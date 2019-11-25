Powell abruptly resigns as Doane women's hoops coach

Six games into her tenure as Doane women's basketball coach, Sheronda Powell has abruptly resigned, the school announced Monday.
The Tigers were off to an 0-6 start under Powell, who was named head coach on July 21. First-year assistant coach Marissa Webb resigned last week, and Daymarcco Green, Powell's graduate assistant, resigned earlier this month.
"We want to thank Coach Powell for her time at Doane and wish her the best,” Doane athletic director Matt Franzen said in a news release.
Doane officials said they will have no further comment at this time.
The Tigers are scheduled to play at College of Saint Mary on Tuesday. Rick Schmuecker, the athletic department's sports information director, will serve as Doane's coach for the game. He served as an assistant in the women's program from 2003-12.
Beginning Wednesday, Ryan Baumgartner will take over as interim head coach. He was a graduate assistant for the women's program from 2015-17, and has been the top assistant for the men's program since 2017.
Gene Steinmeyer, who also had ties to the Tiger women's program, will join Doane in January to assist Baumgartner. Steinmeyer was the Tigers' head coach from 1984-200, leading the Tigers to the NAIA national semifinals from 1996-98. He left Doane to take the head post at Division II Northwest Missouri State and retired after the 2012 season.
Powell played at Michigan State where she was an all-Big Ten performer in the early 1990s.
Webb played for Powell for two seasons at Three Rivers College.
Powell replaced Tracee Fairbanks, who stepped down after 20 seasons as Daone's coach.