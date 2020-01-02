Key runs help Concordia women win at No. 12 Northwestern
  • Updated
Top-ranked Concordia opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to open up a 10-point lead and then held back No. 12 Northwestern (Iowa) for a 97-81 victory Thursday night in Orange City, Iowa.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-1 (8-0 GPAC) behind a game-high 18 points from Grace Barry, who also had nine assists.

With Concordia leading 76-64 to open the fourth quarter, Riley Sibbel scored eight of her 15 points in a 12-5 Bulldog run to put the game out of reach.

Alexis Toering led the Red Raiders (10-3, 5-3) with 16 points.

Concordia's tough week continues with Saturday's home contest against No. 6 Dordt.

Concordia logo

Concordia University
