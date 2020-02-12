First-half defensive wrinkle lifts No. 3 Concordia past No. 2 Hastings and into a tie for GPAC lead

“Right when we crossed half-court they would trap and bottle us up that way,” Douglas said. “It took us awhile to figure it out, but I thought we did a good job not turning it over. We did have a deer-in-the-headlights look in the first half and it really hurt us, honestly.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Concordia led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, and a quick 7-0 run stretched the lead to 25-11. Concordia led 32-20 at halftime.

The Broncos made just 6 of 28 shots in the first half. But aided by numerous Concordia turnovers and second-chance opportunities, Hastings cut the lead to 46-41 late in the fourth quarter.

That's when All-American and Millard West graduate Philly Lammers stepped up, scoring 10 of the Bulldogs' final 15 points. The senior post finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Hastings' rough shooting night ended at 13-for-61 from the field, including 5-for-28 on three-pointers. Concordia shot 19-for-41 and got 24 points in the paint.

Grace Barry, Concordia's standout point guard, had 17 points. Emma Grenfell led Hastings with 12 points.