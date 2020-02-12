First-half defensive wrinkle lifts No. 3 Concordia past No. 2 Hastings and into a tie for GPAC lead

SEWARD — Wednesday’s showdown between NAIA Division II No. 2 Hastings and No. 3 Concordia was expected to be full of offense, but it turned out to be the opposite.
In a game with a combined 37 turnovers and 32 made shots, the Bulldogs pulled out a 53-46 win over the previously undefeated Broncos in front of a jam-packed Walz Arena crowd.
With the win, Concordia (25-2, 18-1 GPAC) is tied with Hastings (26-1, 18-1) for first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings. The Bulldogs avenged a 66-59 road loss to Hastings earlier this season.
“That’s just two really good defensive teams right there,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “That’s just tough basketball … we just made more plays to win it. We knew that if we’re going to win a conference championship, we’d have to win tonight.”
For as much as the offenses struggled to get anything going, things looked promising for the defending national champions as the Bulldogs sprinted to a 15-5 lead in part because of a zone trap that put Hastings on its heels early.
It was a little different from what Hastings coach Jina Douglas saw in January, when Concordia put on a full-court press most of the game. Instead, the zone gave the Broncos trouble across the board and resulted in a 2-of-11 shooting performance in the opening minutes.
“Right when we crossed half-court they would trap and bottle us up that way,” Douglas said. “It took us awhile to figure it out, but I thought we did a good job not turning it over. We did have a deer-in-the-headlights look in the first half and it really hurt us, honestly.”
Concordia led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, and a quick 7-0 run stretched the lead to 25-11. Concordia led 32-20 at halftime.
The Broncos made just 6 of 28 shots in the first half. But aided by numerous Concordia turnovers and second-chance opportunities, Hastings cut the lead to 46-41 late in the fourth quarter.
That's when All-American and Millard West graduate Philly Lammers stepped up, scoring 10 of the Bulldogs' final 15 points. The senior post finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Hastings' rough shooting night ended at 13-for-61 from the field, including 5-for-28 on three-pointers. Concordia shot 19-for-41 and got 24 points in the paint.
Grace Barry, Concordia's standout point guard, had 17 points. Emma Grenfell led Hastings with 12 points.
“This gives us a lot of confidence, but we also know that we’ve got more work to do," Olson said. "One of our goals is always to win the conference championship, and this game was huge to put us in that position."
Concordia hosts Mount Marty and Hastings plays at No. 9 Dordt on Saturday.