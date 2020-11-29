Concordia's Taylor Cockerill quickly puts ACL setback behind her in return to court

Naturally, Concordia women's basketball coach Drew Olson wasn't certain of what Taylor Cockerill could do in her first game back, or if she'd be at 100%.
The junior guard was returning from an ACL injury that required surgery on both knees.
But Cockerill put any uncertainties to an immediate rest in the Bulldogs' season opener, more than a year after the injury.
She scored 33 points, was 8-of-16 from the field, got to the free-throw line (16-of-22), pulled down 14 rebounds and added four steals.
Concordia lost the game, 94-82 to Dakota State, but a big piece of a new Bulldog lineup was back.
"Watching her practice, I was always kind of like, 'I don't know if she's all the way back to 100%,' and then first couple games happened and she could just sense that because we were so young and we really weren't quite prepared for good opponents like we were playing, that she had to carry us, and she did," Olson said. "She was phenomenal.
"Literally, just took over games to keep us in the game and give a chance to win."
Cockerill, a Waverly graduate, said she is just thankful to be playing. Many teams across the country have had their seasons delayed or shut down because of the pandemic.
She's also grateful to be back after a challenging setback.
Cockerill started 36 games as a sophomore and averaged a team-best 15.4 points per contest in helping lead the Bulldogs to an NAIA Division II national championship.
Concordia returned the core parts of that team for 2019-20, but adversity hit less than 40 minutes into the season. Cockerill tore her ACL on a step-through move during an exhibition game at Creighton, and her season was over before it even started.
"I think right away I kind of just knew that it probably wasn't good at all," the Waverly graduate said.
To fix her right knee, doctors removed a ligament from her left knee and used it to repair the other. Rehab went well, said Cockerill, who was limited to a cheering role as the Bulldogs rolled to a 32-2 season and another sweep of Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
"Since I had never had to sit out a ton (before because of injury) it was really tough and it was something very different," she said. "But it was great, the teammates I had, they were so supportive and kept me involved with everything. Honestly, I think it's a little bit easier to sit when your team is doing great, because you sit there and you're happy for them and you're cheering them on."
Concordia had to replace some impact players from last season's squad, including All-Americans Philly Lammers and Grace Barry. With a young team, it meant players like Cockerill, Mackenzie Koepke, Rylee Pauli and Rebecca Higgins were counted on to lead the way.
Concordia, ranked No. 11, lost its first three games, but has responded with six straight wins, including one over No. 8 Dordt.
"I think it was just a lot of learning that went into it, especially at the beginning, just adapting to a new team and then all of us adapting to each other," Cockerill said. "With COVID this summer we didn't have a ton of time to actually meet each other or build those relationships, so I would say a lot of it was getting to know other and building those relationships."
Because Concordia's younger players are getting accustomed to the college game, Cockerill is not being relied on to carry the scoring load.
That noted, if the Bulldogs need to turn to their dynamic scorer, they can. She's averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 40% from the field.
"The last few games, even though she has not scored real well, she shows what a great player she is, a great teammate, because even though she's not scoring, she's drawing so much more attention and that's getting everyone involved," Olson said. "She doesn't care if she scores or not. She just wants the team to do well and win, and she's proven that the last few games."
