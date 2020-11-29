Concordia's Taylor Cockerill quickly puts ACL setback behind her in return to court

Concordia, ranked No. 11, lost its first three games, but has responded with six straight wins, including one over No. 8 Dordt.

"I think it was just a lot of learning that went into it, especially at the beginning, just adapting to a new team and then all of us adapting to each other," Cockerill said. "With COVID this summer we didn't have a ton of time to actually meet each other or build those relationships, so I would say a lot of it was getting to know other and building those relationships."

Because Concordia's younger players are getting accustomed to the college game, Cockerill is not being relied on to carry the scoring load.

That noted, if the Bulldogs need to turn to their dynamic scorer, they can. She's averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 40% from the field.

"The last few games, even though she has not scored real well, she shows what a great player she is, a great teammate, because even though she's not scoring, she's drawing so much more attention and that's getting everyone involved," Olson said. "She doesn't care if she scores or not. She just wants the team to do well and win, and she's proven that the last few games."

