Concordia women, men reach GPAC hoops title games

The No. 2 Concordia women's basketball team took control with an early run and rolled past No. 12 Dordt 94-79 in a GPAC women's basketball tournament semifinal game Saturday in Seward.

With the score tied 5-5 early in the first quarter, Concordia's Grace Barry got a steal, one of 18 by the Bulldogs. That led to a three-pointer by Riley Sibbel, sparking a 10-2 run by the Bulldogs for a 15-7 lead.

A basket by Colby Duvel early in the second quarter put Concordia up 29-18, and the Bulldogs led by double digits, sometimes by as much as 24 points, until midway through the fourth quarter. Jordyn Van Maanen scored with 6:45 to go to cut the lead to 80-71, but Philly Lammers scored for the Bulldogs less than 10 seconds later to make the lead 11, and the Defenders could get no closer.

Lammers and Barry led Concordia (30-2) with 17 points apiece. Duvel had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Erika Feenstra led Dordt (24-8) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs will host the GPAC championship game on Tuesday against No. 4 Hastings. The Bulldogs and Broncos split their two meetings this season.