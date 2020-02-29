Concordia women, men reach GPAC hoops title games

The No. 2 Concordia women's basketball team took control with an early run and rolled past No. 12 Dordt 94-79 in a GPAC women's basketball tournament semifinal game Saturday in Seward.
With the score tied 5-5 early in the first quarter, Concordia's Grace Barry got a steal, one of 18 by the Bulldogs. That led to a three-pointer by Riley Sibbel, sparking a 10-2 run by the Bulldogs for a 15-7 lead.
A basket by Colby Duvel early in the second quarter put Concordia up 29-18, and the Bulldogs led by double digits, sometimes by as much as 24 points, until midway through the fourth quarter. Jordyn Van Maanen scored with 6:45 to go to cut the lead to 80-71, but Philly Lammers scored for the Bulldogs less than 10 seconds later to make the lead 11, and the Defenders could get no closer.
Lammers and Barry led Concordia (30-2) with 17 points apiece. Duvel had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Erika Feenstra led Dordt (24-8) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will host the GPAC championship game on Tuesday against No. 4 Hastings. The Bulldogs and Broncos split their two meetings this season.
Hastings 65, Morningside 44: The Broncos (30-2) never trailed, opening the game with a 21-5 run, then holding the No. 8 Mustangs (23-9) to 1-of-10 shooting in the second quarter in Hastings. Kaitlyn Schmit led Hastings with 15 points. Emma Grenfell had 13 points, Sophia Pankratz 11 and Shandra Farmer 10. Gabby Grasso had eight points, becoming the 30th Bronco to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
COLLEGE MEN
North Dakota State 87, Omaha 67: Tyson Ward scored a career-high 29 points, making 4-of-4 from beyond the three-point arc, as North Dakota State stretched its home winning streak to 11 games in Fargo, North Dakota.
Jared Samuelson added 21 points for the Bison, scoring all his points on seven three-pointers, and Vinnie Shahid chipped in 20. North Dakota State (22-8, 13-3 Summit League) secured the No. 1 seed to next week's Summit League tournament. Shahid, who how has 1,001 career points, became just the second Bison to reach 1,000 points in two seasons.
KJ Robinson had 18 points for the Mavericks (16-15, 9-7), whose four-game winning streak was broken. JT Gibson added 15 points. Marlon Ruffin had 12 points and seven rebounds. Omaha is the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.
Concordia 71, Hastings 61: Tanner Shuck scored a team-high 17 points behind five three-pointers to lift the Bulldogs in a GPAC Tournament semifinal game in Seward.
Shuck, who shot 6-for-10 from the field, was 5-for-6 from the beyond the arc. Concordia's Brevin Sloup added 13 points and four assists, while Carter Kent had 11 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Bart Hiscock recorded a double-double for Hastings (16-16, 8-12 GPAC) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Mason Hiemstra added 16 points.
Hastings led 48-46 midway through the second half before the Bulldogs responded with a pivotal 8-0 run capped by a three-pointer apiece from Shuck and Sam Scarpelli.
For the second time in four days, Concordia's Kent hit a key three-pointer — this one giving the Bulldogs a 61-51 lead in the final few minutes. In the closing 30 seconds, Sloup went 6-for-6 from the foul line to salt it away.
Concordia (23-9, 12-8) goes on to face Dakota Wesleyan in the GPAC championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Dakota Wesleyan 86, Mount Marty 62: Ty Hoglund scored 33 points, including hitting 10-for-10 on free throws, to lead the No. 11 Tigers at home.