Nebraska hasn’t had much luck against the University of Wisconsin volleyball team on the court of late, with the Badgers having won the past 10 meetings.

But the Cornhuskers are determined to reassert their superiority in an area where they have been dominant: attendance.

Nebraska has led the nation in attendance every season since moving into the Devaney Sports Center in 2013 and 13 of the 14 largest crowds for a regular-season volleyball match have been played in the state of Nebraska.

The one exception was the Badgers’ match against Florida Sept. 16, 2022, which drew a crowd of 16,833 at the Kohl Center. That broke the record of 15,797 set nine days earlier by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Center in Omaha.

In a move to recapture their attendance supremacy, Nebraska announced Friday that it would be playing a match this season at Memorial Stadium, the school’s football facility with a capacity of 85,458. The Cornhuskers will play host to Nebraska-Omaha on Aug. 30 as part of a volleyball doubleheader that will also feature a match between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State (Michigan). The matches will be followed by a concert by a yet-to-be-announced national recording artist.

“We hope that one of the outcomes is once and for all we establish an attendance record for volleyball,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said at a news conference that included Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen. “I'm going to implore volleyball fans to come to the match. We hope to set a number high enough that no one can attack it. The attendance record in volleyball belongs in the state of Nebraska."

While the Badgers’ hold on the attendance mark figures to last less than a year, UW coach Kelly Sheffield embraced the announcement with enthusiasm.

“It speaks to the seriousness of how they take things like that, I guess,” Sheffield said. “What I love right now and I think is really cool is that coaches and administrators are thinking outside the box. And by doing that are helping grow the sport, helping give exciting opportunities for student athletes and for fans. It’s thinking bigger and it’s awesome. I love it.”

Sheffield noted that UW’s men’s and women’s basketball teams played games at Milwaukee’s American Family Field this season and the football Badgers have played games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field recently.

And his team will follow last year’s Kohl Center match with one against Marquette this season at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. He sees that as a measure of the growing popularity of women’s sports.

“There’s been an explosion that is happening in women’s sports, with volleyball in particular,” he said. “Administrators and television and sponsors are thinking at a different level because they’re seeing the possibilities a lot more in volleyball. And then along the way there’s some fun competition and that’s always cool.”

Sheffield said he’s intrigued to see what the atmosphere will be like for an outdoor match. He noted that in addition to the attendance record at the Kohl Center, the match also set a record for the noise level as measured by decibels.

“How do you play an outdoor match with people being that far away from the action that the competition is exciting to watch?” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how they pull it off, but I’m sure they will. I’m looking forward to seeing who they bring in for the concert. If they bring in the right group, maybe I’ll find my way there.

“I hope they get 80,000 people there. I hope the weather is perfect. I hope that it shows really well for the people that are there and there’s an awesome environment. At the end of the day, this is really good for the sport.”

So, will UW try to come up with something to try to top this venture?

“What will we do?” Sheffield said. “I don’t know. I don’t know that I’m thinking about how are we going to counter that. But I’ll tell you this, no matter how many people go to their match and no matter if they set a new record, we’re always going to try to find ways to give really cool experiences to our kids. That won’t stop.

“Maybe we’ll drain Lake Mendota and let people sit around the shore to watch a match against somebody.”

