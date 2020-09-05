Watch now: College sports are played again in Nebraska on Doane campus

CRETE — A big part of life on the campus of a small college is sports.
It’s something that connects the school to its community. And at Doane University, 52% of the 940 students on the Crete campus are athletes. For first-year students, the number is even higher, at about 65%.
On Saturday, life here was getting a little closer to normal compared to five months ago when sports were wiped away because of the coronavirus pandemic. Music was blaring at the football stadium, where the team was practicing for next weekend’s season opener against Concordia.
And a little further down the road at the arena, the volleyball team played two real-life, official matches, making this the first college sports played in Nebraska since March.
While the Huskers, along with NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III teams, still aren’t playing, the schools in the Great Plains Athletic Conference — which also includes Concordia, Hastings and Midland — are.
The Doane volleyball team started the season by beating Morningside in a five-set match, winning the exciting fifth set 15-13. In its second match of a triangular, Doane defeated MidAmerica Nazarene (Kansas), also in five sets.
Doane junior middle blocker Genna Ryan-Piasecki said the players joked that they’ll get on ESPN because there aren’t many college teams playing right now.
“It’s weird that we’re the only ones playing, but we’re also super-grateful that we still get the opportunity to play,” Ryan-Piasecki said. “It’s crazy that other schools can’t play. Since we’re such a small school, we’re very sports-oriented. A lot of people come here for sports and other activities. Being able to keep that culture, while still maintaining COVID guidelines, is amazing.”
Four of her high school teammates in Castle Rock, Colorado, also play college volleyball, Ryan-Piasecki said.
“I’m the only one that has a season right now,” she said. “That’s really awesome the GPAC and Doane have done so much to get us here so we can be playing.”
The players weren’t certain that they’d get to this point. Just a few weeks ago, all of the teams at Doane had to stop practicing for a few days after some students tested positive for COVID-19.
“That one was weird,” Ryan-Piasecki said. “We had to do a lot of working out on our own. We all had our own volleyballs, so we had to hit against a wall so we could maintain our skills.”
Two Doane volleyball players aren’t with the team right now due to contact tracing. Kennedy Scheele, a junior from nearby Plymouth, usually plays defensive specialist but she had to play outside hitter Saturday.
“I told them this is going to be one of those years where, day by day, we’re going to have to work with what we got,” said Doane’s Jenna Jones, the first-year head coach who was previously an assistant at Nebraska Wesleyan.
The team was able to resume practice last Sunday. The team only had about 15 practices before the first match.
Doane is scheduled to play 18 matches, which is about 10 fewer than usual. The GPAC Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 7, but the NAIA national tournament has been postponed until April.
So teams that qualify for nationals may go several months without playing a match and then go right into the national tournament.
For Saturday’s matches, each player for Doane and the opponents were allowed to have four family members attend, and there wasn’t a student section. Fans, coaches and officials wore masks.
With the NCAA Division I, II and III teams in the state not playing in the fall, Jones thinks Doane will have more attention on it.
“Unfortunately we can’t really draw the fans in, because we’re limiting that,” she said. “A lot of people are telling us that they’re watching online, and I know the girls feel that. It’s a different atmosphere, but it’s good to be on the court and be in a game setting and in our jerseys and have that intensity. That five-setter was a heck of a way to start the season.”
