Watch now: College sports are played again in Nebraska on Doane campus

“It’s weird that we’re the only ones playing, but we’re also super-grateful that we still get the opportunity to play,” Ryan-Piasecki said. “It’s crazy that other schools can’t play. Since we’re such a small school, we’re very sports-oriented. A lot of people come here for sports and other activities. Being able to keep that culture, while still maintaining COVID guidelines, is amazing.”

Four of her high school teammates in Castle Rock, Colorado, also play college volleyball, Ryan-Piasecki said.

“I’m the only one that has a season right now,” she said. “That’s really awesome the GPAC and Doane have done so much to get us here so we can be playing.”

The players weren’t certain that they’d get to this point. Just a few weeks ago, all of the teams at Doane had to stop practicing for a few days after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

“That one was weird,” Ryan-Piasecki said. “We had to do a lot of working out on our own. We all had our own volleyballs, so we had to hit against a wall so we could maintain our skills.”

Two Doane volleyball players aren’t with the team right now due to contact tracing. Kennedy Scheele, a junior from nearby Plymouth, usually plays defensive specialist but she had to play outside hitter Saturday.