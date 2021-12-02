UNK rallies to beat Northwest Missouri State in five sets; Marian eliminates Concordia in NAIA play

Alliance graduate Emersen Cyza pounded a career-high 26 kills and No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney rallied for a 21-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-9, 15-11 victory against No. 4 Northwest Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central volleyball regional on Thursday in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Northwest Missouri State rallied from down 20-13 in the second set to take a 2-0 lead, but it was all UNK after that.

The Lopers (26-6) had a season-best 18 blocks, including 13 from Anna Squiers, who was returning from injury. Lincoln Pius X graduate Lauren Taubenheim also had several blocks.

Another Pius X grad, Lindsay Nottleman, had a match-high 32 digs.

"We couldn't be prouder of our girls," UNK coach Rick Squiers said on his postgame radio show. "We kind of let one get away there in the second … our players did a great job of hanging tough, and that's the kind of group they are. It looked like we were down and out back in early October, and here we are still playing and happy to be doing so."

UNK trailed only once in the fifth, at 3-2. A kill from Anna Squiers made it 7-4 and then a Cecilia Beahm kill made it 13-9 after a timeout. Fittingly, a block from Cyza and middle Bailee Sterling ended the match.