UNK rallies to beat Northwest Missouri State in five sets; Marian eliminates Concordia in NAIA play

Alliance graduate Emersen Cyza pounded a career-high 26 kills and No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney rallied for a 21-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-9, 15-11 victory against No. 4 Northwest Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central volleyball regional on Thursday in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Northwest Missouri State rallied from down 20-13 in the second set to take a 2-0 lead, but it was all UNK after that.
The Lopers (26-6) had a season-best 18 blocks, including 13 from Anna Squiers, who was returning from injury. Lincoln Pius X graduate Lauren Taubenheim also had several blocks.
Another Pius X grad, Lindsay Nottleman, had a match-high 32 digs.
"We couldn't be prouder of our girls," UNK coach Rick Squiers said on his postgame radio show. "We kind of let one get away there in the second … our players did a great job of hanging tough, and that's the kind of group they are. It looked like we were down and out back in early October, and here we are still playing and happy to be doing so."
UNK trailed only once in the fifth, at 3-2. A kill from Anna Squiers made it 7-4 and then a Cecilia Beahm kill made it 13-9 after a timeout. Fittingly, a block from Cyza and middle Bailee Sterling ended the match.
Bishop Neumann graduate Alyssa Rezac had 44 assists and Lincoln Southwest grad Jaden Ferguson had nine kills for the Bearcats.
The Lopers, who were DII national runners-up in 2019, will play No. 7 St. Cloud State (28-4) at 5 p.m. Friday on the campus of Central Missouri.
Marian outlasts Concordia in NAIA Tournament: Skyler Van Note had 17 kills and Sarah Spangler added 14 to lead No. 7 Marian (Indiana) to a 30-28, 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-12 victory against No. 19 Concordia in the NAIA Tournament quarterfinals in Sioux City, Iowa.
Concordia, which was making its second straight appearance in the final eight, finishes its season at 19-12.
Four Bulldogs had 11 kills or more, including Seward graduate Camryn Opfer (15) and Gabi Nordaker (15). Opfer added 22 digs and a pair of aces. Tara Callahan, who returned for her super-senior season, had 42 set assists.
Concordia hit .333 in the fourth set to tie the match at 2-2, but was held to a .031 hitting clip in the decisive set.
The Bulldogs pulled to within 13-12 on a kill from Kalee Wiltfong in the fifth before Marian (35-2) took the final three rallies, including the last two via kills.
Jamestown eliminates Bellevue: Top-ranked Jamestown (35-0) defeated Bellevue 25-23, 25-15, 27-25 in the NAIA quarterfinals.
Millard North graduate Eve Fountain had 13 kills for the Bruins (26-8), who were making their first NAIA quarterfinals appearance in 21 years.