Tara Callahan's return for super-senior season at Concordia goes beyond chance to lead Bulldogs back to NAIA tourney

"That statement to me has stuck, and I really think she loves volleyball, she loves her teammates and this is the best way for her to express herself through that."

For Callahan, it meant having a chance to continue to pilot the best stretch in program history. She was a junior when Concordia reached the Round of 16 in the NAIA Tournament for the first time. A year later, she and a veteran group took another monumental step in reaching the NAIA quarterfinals.

Concordia this year is 16-7, and after finishing runner-up in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament will be making its fourth NAIA Tournament appearance in five years. The No. 19 Bulldogs will host Ave Maria (Florida) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Seward.

After earning all-conference first-team honors the past two years, Callahan racked up 1,016 assists, 264 digs, 32 blocks and 27 aces in 103 sets this fall. She ranks No. 2 in program history in career assists (4,675).

"I knew that I personally wasn't ready to be done playing, and looking at what this team was going to look like this year, I was really excited to see what we could do," said Callahan, who was named to the all-GPAC second team. "I knew there was going to be something here for this team that was going to make us as great as we have been in the past."