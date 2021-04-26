Stop-and-go season that started in fall has offered challenges for Concordia volleyball team, but also a reward

Ben Boldt has been coaching volleyball for a while now, and he knows what it takes to build a program. Heck, the Hickman native grew up in a state passionate about the sport.

So when Boldt talks volleyball, know it comes from deep roots.

"Volleyball is an imperfect game, so you got to be able to take an imperfect ball and just try to make it better," Boldt says.

Fittingly, that outlook also applies to the current NAIA volleyball season, which is still going.

Boldt's Concordia team began practice in August and played its first match of the season on Sept. 9 against Midland. The Bulldogs played through late October, then were idle before picking back up in March. Five matches later, they're one of 24 teams left standing in the NAIA Tournament.

It's been stop and go, and stop and go, and Boldt said the Bulldogs have handled this imperfect ball of a season really well.

"We always talk about being in the present and not living in the future too much every time that we get on the court," Boldt said. "We kind of have that message and I think they do a really good job of being right here right now."

Right now is in Sioux City, Iowa, the final site of the NAIA Tournament.