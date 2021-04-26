Stop-and-go season that started in fall has offered challenges for Concordia volleyball team, but also a reward

Ben Boldt has been coaching volleyball for a while now, and he knows what it takes to build a program. Heck, the Hickman native grew up in a state passionate about the sport.
So when Boldt talks volleyball, know it comes from deep roots.
"Volleyball is an imperfect game, so you got to be able to take an imperfect ball and just try to make it better," Boldt says.
Fittingly, that outlook also applies to the current NAIA volleyball season, which is still going.
Boldt's Concordia team began practice in August and played its first match of the season on Sept. 9 against Midland. The Bulldogs played through late October, then were idle before picking back up in March. Five matches later, they're one of 24 teams left standing in the NAIA Tournament.
It's been stop and go, and stop and go, and Boldt said the Bulldogs have handled this imperfect ball of a season really well.
"We always talk about being in the present and not living in the future too much every time that we get on the court," Boldt said. "We kind of have that message and I think they do a really good job of being right here right now."
Right now is in Sioux City, Iowa, the final site of the NAIA Tournament.
No. 10 Concordia (16-4), which is making its second straight NAIA Tournament appearance and only its third overall, will open pool play against Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) at 7 p.m. Tuesday before playing No. 7 Marian (Indiana) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The pool winners advance to the quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs have been building toward the postseason for many months now. When the NAIA announced it was moving its fall championship events to the spring because of COVID-19, the Great Plains Athletic Conference stuck with a modified fall schedule. Concordia played 15 matches in the fall, and finished the "fall season" on a five-match winning streak.
And then it was break time.
"We were in an awkward position, just with COVID and everything, but I think everyone was embracing that this is how it's going be," said sophomore outside hitter Camryn Opfer, who leads the team in kills. "We might as well give it a roll."
Boldt said the break was beneficial. It allowed the team to step back and make adjustments while the players did strength and conditioning work.
When the team got back together in the spring ahead of a March 17 spring opener against Ottawa, Boldt said the focus was on fundamentals.
The Bulldogs didn't miss a beat. The odd schedule included a trip to New Orleans for a first-round NAIA Tournament match against Xavier University. Concordia won in four sets.
"I think the matches that we played this spring have all had a lot of great purpose," Boldt said. "They've been big matches and they've all been against top-25 teams, so I think when you put yourself in those types of situations, they prepare you to be ready to go when it comes national (tournament) time."
Opfer has been at her best in the spring. She has produced 75 kills over 18 spring sets. A balanced Bulldog attack includes contributions from Kara Stark (56 kills this spring), Gabi Nordaker (42) and Arleigh Costello (36). Piloting the Bulldogs is senior setter Tara Callahan.
The Bulldogs will look to continue its momentum as a program under Boldt, who with the help of wife and assistant coach Angie, has guided the team to a 56-24 mark in three seasons.
"I can't say enough good things about this team and our mindset," Opfer said. "We were playing here last year (and) now that we've experienced this, it's exciting to see what we can do this time."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.