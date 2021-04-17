Sparked by Opfer, No. 10 Concordia finishes off Xavier to advance at NAIA Tournament

For the second year in a row, the Concordia volleyball team is headed to the final site for the NAIA Tournament.

Seward graduate Camryn Opfer had 18 kills and the 10th-ranked Bulldogs defeated host Xavier (Louisiana) 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20 in the opening round Saturday in New Orleans.

Concordia controlled the match through the first two sets before the Gold Nuggets (18-5) made a charge. They took the third set and had the fourth knotted at 11-11 before Concordia finished with a strong run.

"I thought we were doing really well in the serve and pass game and getting them out of their system,” Concordia coach Ben Boldt said. “In the third set, they started passing the ball a whole lot better, which made them tougher to defend. It opened up some holes in our block and allowed their pins to whale a way on some swings. They created some momentum for themselves. It was nice to see us battle through that and respond."

Opfer cranked out 13 kills over the first two sets. Kara Stark, who clinched the win with a kill for match point, added 10 kills. Tara Callahan had 45 assists and 13 digs, and Marissa Hoerman had a match-high 23 digs for the Bulldogs (16-4).