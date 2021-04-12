Putt-putt and Mario Kart: How Malcolm grad Zimmerman and Creighton are having some fun at NCAA Tournament

“Jaela is a short memory-type player, for sure,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “Those are the best players; the ones that aren’t going to let something rattle them. She has a growth mindset and is always learning. (Zimmerman) has stepped up for this team in big moments, whether it be passing or a big block. Again, she and Keely (Davis) carry a ton of load for us. ... Both of them have proven that they cannot maybe have their best game in passing or hitting or whatever, but yet be great someplace else. Those players are special.”

For Zimmerman, leadership has come from every direction along her path.

“I think I’ve just had a lot of help from lots of people,” she said. “Teammates, players, other players and coaches; our team psychologist has helped me a lot with the next-play mindset. I think that just radiates to other players and helps them, as well.

“We all kind of help each other. Keely and I really help balance off each other. If one of us is struggling, the other one is stepping up. Just experiences I’ve had throughout has helped me become a better leader.”

And with college volleyball's biggest stage just a stone's throw away from home, Zimmerman can finally say one of her biggest goals will come true.