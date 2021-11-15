Postseason glance: Concordia will host opening-round match in NAIA volleyball tourney

The Concordia volleyball team earned a third straight NAIA Tournament berth Monday.

The Bulldogs will host Ave Maria (Florida) in the opening round Saturday at Friedrich Arena. Concordia clinched a spot in the tournament with a runner-up finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.

Last year, Concordia defeated Xavier (Louisiana) in New Orleans to earn a spot in the pool play tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. The Bulldogs advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals. They reached the Round of 16 in 2019.

Concordia will be making its fourth national tournament appearance and will be hosting a first-round match for the first time since 2015.

Concordia is one of seven schools from the Great Plains Athletic Conference to reach the NAIA Tournament, joining Midland, Dakota Wesleyan, Dordt, Northwestern and league regular-season and tournament champion Jamestown.

Jamestown (31-0) is the only unbeaten team in the field.

Midland, which earned an at-large bid, will host Cornerstone (Michigan) in the opening round. Midland was national runner-up last season.