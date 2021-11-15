Postseason glance: Concordia will host opening-round match in NAIA volleyball tourney

The Concordia volleyball team earned a third straight NAIA Tournament berth Monday.
The Bulldogs will host Ave Maria (Florida) in the opening round Saturday at Friedrich Arena. Concordia clinched a spot in the tournament with a runner-up finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
Last year, Concordia defeated Xavier (Louisiana) in New Orleans to earn a spot in the pool play tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. The Bulldogs advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals. They reached the Round of 16 in 2019.
Concordia will be making its fourth national tournament appearance and will be hosting a first-round match for the first time since 2015.
Concordia is one of seven schools from the Great Plains Athletic Conference to reach the NAIA Tournament, joining Midland, Dakota Wesleyan, Dordt, Northwestern and league regular-season and tournament champion Jamestown.
Jamestown (31-0) is the only unbeaten team in the field.
Midland, which earned an at-large bid, will host Cornerstone (Michigan) in the opening round. Midland was national runner-up last season.
Creighton soccer earns NCAA berth: The Creighton men's soccer team will make its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance, and first since 2016, after the Bluejays earned an at-large berth for the 48-team Division I tournament.
Creighton (8-7-2) will play at former Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State on Monday. The Bears (17-1-0) are ranked No. 10 in the country.
The Bluejays earned a ticket after having a strong RPI (26).
Bellevue men to host: Bellevue was named one of 10 opening-round hosts for the NAIA men's soccer tournament, which begins Thursday.
The Bruins, one of 40 teams selected, will open against Olivet Nazarene at 1 p.m. at Omaha's Caniglia Field.
Bellevue (15-2-2) is ranked eighth nationally.
Hastings will open against Missouri Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday in Marshall, Missouri. The Broncos earned an automatic bid after winning the GPAC Tournament with a 2-0 win against Northwestern.
Hastings will enter the tournament at 12-4-2.
In the NAIA women's tournament, Bellevue (8-10-2) will open postseason play at No. 5-ranked Central Methodist (Missouri). Bellevue is making its sixth appearance.