Playing in her hometown, Concordia's Opfer helps build perennial tourney team

When Camryn Opfer was searching for a place to continue her volleyball career, Concordia wasn’t exactly on her radar.

Head coach Ben Boldt knew Opfer was leery of playing in her hometown, and that other schools were interested.

In the end, the Seward graduate opted to stay home. That was four years ago.

It ended up being a decision that reaped benefits for Opfer and for the Bulldogs.

“I was a little bit nervous about playing in my hometown,” the senior outside hitter said. “But it’s so cool to see the community support me.”

Before Opfer arrived on campus in 2019, the volleyball program had just one NAIA Tournament appearance in 2015. Now in her fourth season, Concordia is in its fourth straight tournament.

Opfer’s consistently strong play each season has been crucial to the success of the Bulldogs. In her first two seasons, she was named second-team All-GPAC, and in the last two seasons, she’s been named to the first team.

Boldt continues to be impressed by her ability to improve and get better, something that is even more impressive given the obstacles athletes faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's about embracing the moment and not staying in the past or living in the future in your mind," he said. "I just think that she has her priorities in the right place. I think that's ultimately who she is right now and in her senior year, and it's just a product of keeping it day by day.”

While Opfer appreciates receiving various accolades, her ultimate goal is to win volleyball matches and reach the top of the mountain.

"It's a really cool feeling, but I also don't think about it much because it doesn't make you win games,” she said. “It's a team game, and so it's a nice feeling, but get back to work.”

Concordia has lost in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament in each of the last two seasons, and Opfer said there is a fire in the team to find a way to get over that hurdle.

“There are always little inches that we can gain to get over the hump. I think we set ourselves up this year to embrace those tough moments and figure out how to get over them,” she said.

This year’s team has two core values: embrace each other and keep it day by day. Boldt believes these values have really helped this year’s team reach the success it has so far, which includes being the runner-up in the GPAC Tournament and a 23-5 regular-season record.

Having an emphasis on those core values has also yielded other gains. Boldt said the team has developed a strong learning mindset, allowing them to problem-solve and bounce back when things get difficult.

Continuing to do those things, Boldt said, will help lead to strong results in the tournament and give them a chance to advance farther than they have in any previous season.

“It’s about playing Bulldog volleyball, playing our best and continuing to embrace our core values,” Boldt said. “It gets me really excited about that mentality and who this team is. It’s really fun to coach that.”

When Opfer’s career at Concordia comes to a close, the impact she leaves on the program will be lasting.

“I think her legacy is going to be cemented in her relationships with the team and who she is,” Boldt said. “She’s the type of person that we want in our program. She's put in her time. She’s done a really good job, and we couldn't be more thankful that she's a Bulldog.”