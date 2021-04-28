Opfer, Stark lead Concordia to NAIA volleyball quarterfinals

It's on the final eight for the Concordia volleyball team.

The No. 10 Bulldogs defeated No. 7 Marian (Indiana) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 to close out pool play in the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City Iowa.

Concordia finished 2-0 in Pool G to advance. The Bulldogs were coming off a five-set thriller against Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) less than 24 hours earlier.

Seward graduate Camryn Opfer had 19 kills and Kara Stark added 14 Wednesday.

No. 12 Midland (14-9) also advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 win against No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan (21-3).

Midland hit .353 for the match while holding Indiana Wesleyan to a .180 clip. The Warriors also had a big advantage in digs (63-46).

Taliyah Flores recorded her 13th double-double (14 kills and 16 digs) to lead Midland, which will play No. 5 Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

