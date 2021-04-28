 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opfer, Stark lead Concordia to NAIA volleyball quarterfinals
0 comments

Opfer, Stark lead Concordia to NAIA volleyball quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It's on the final eight for the Concordia volleyball team.

The No. 10 Bulldogs defeated No. 7 Marian (Indiana) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 to close out pool play in the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City Iowa.

Concordia finished 2-0 in Pool G to advance. The Bulldogs were coming off a five-set thriller against Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) less than 24 hours earlier.

Seward graduate Camryn Opfer had 19 kills and Kara Stark added 14 Wednesday.

No. 12 Midland (14-9) also advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 win against No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan (21-3).

Midland hit .353 for the match while holding Indiana Wesleyan to a .180 clip. The Warriors also had a big advantage in digs (63-46).

Taliyah Flores recorded her 13th double-double (14 kills and 16 digs) to lead Midland, which will play No. 5 Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Check back later for updates to this story

Nordaker and Opfer power Concordia to five-set victory to open NAIA Tournament pool play
Stop-and-go season that started in fall has offered challenges for Concordia volleyball team, but also a reward
Concordia logo

Concordia University

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News