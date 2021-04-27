Nordaker and Opfer power Concordia to five-set victory to open NAIA Tournament pool play

Gabi Nordaker delivered 25 kills on 51 swings to help the No. 10 Concordia volleyball team outlast Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) 23-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-27, 15-10 in pool play at the NAIA Tournament on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sophomore Camryn Opfer, a Seward graduate, added 14 kills and 29 digs for the Bulldogs, who will turn around quickly to play No. 7 Marian (Indiana) on Wednesday in Pool G.

The winner will advance to Thursday's quarterfinal round.

Concordia (17-4), which is playing in its second straight NAIA Tournament, nearly rallied to end the match in four sets. Lindsey Wilson was up the entire set, but Concordia scored two straight points to tie the match at 24-24 and later at 25-25. But back-to-back kills by Lindsey Wilson extended the match to five.

Concordia jumped to a 6-1 lead in the fifth set on a kill from Opfer. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 13-7 on another Opfer kill. Fittingly, Opfer ended the match on a kill off an assist from Tara Callahan, who finished with 71 assists.

In other pool-play action, Midland opened with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 win against Rocky Mountain (Montana) in Pool D.