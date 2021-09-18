No. 1 in their respective divisions, UNK and Midland continue to raise Nebraska's reputation as a volleyball state

For UNK, a No. 1 ranking doesn't change anything for a program that is familiar with sitting at or near the top of Division II.

"I make very little of it, and I think most of our team make very little of it," said Squiers, who has led UNK to 21 NCAA Tournament appearances in 21 years, including four Elite Eights and two national runner-up finishes. "Fortunately, over the last few years we’re familiar with being in the poll and being ranked. I don’t think we get too wrapped up about it, but when you are ranked, you get asked about it, so it’s hard to ignore."

The 9-0 Lopers began the year ranked in the top five. A 4-0 weekend, coupled with losses by previously No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul and Angelo (Texas) State, shot UNK to No. 1.

Midland's rush to the top has been quite impressive.

The Warriors entered the weekend at 15-0 and six of those victories have come against ranked teams, including No. 1 and defending national Missouri Baptist, No. 4 Park, No. 9 Viterbo and Concordia.

Midland is rolling despite having to replace three starters from last year's national runner-up team.

The schedule is a grind, and that's how Giesselmann likes it.