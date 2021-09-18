No. 1 in their respective divisions, UNK and Midland continue to raise Nebraska's reputation as a volleyball state

Paul Giesselmann and Rick Squiers go back a ways.
Giesselmann was coaching volleyball at College of Saint Mary's when Squiers was on the Hastings College sideline nearly 20 years ago. They stay in touch.
"We usually text each other every couple of weeks or so," Giesselmann says.
If they needed a fun reason to reach out to each other this past week, the two coaches had one.
Squiers' Nebraska-Kearney volleyball program jumped to No. 1 in last week's NCAA Division II coaches' poll. Giesselmann's Midland team won its first 15 matches and moved to No. 1 in the NAIA.
Volleyball state, right?
"I think it's awesome," said Giesselmann, who recently won his 500th career match. "I'm proud just to be able to contribute our little piece to the pie there."
The No. 1 rankings are a source of pride for two successful programs, and to those who follow college volleyball in a state that is loaded with great teams.
John Cook has one of the top Division I programs in the country, and Creighton continues to have a presence in the Top 25 polls. Omaha is improving.
Wayne State is ranked No. 5 in Division II. Bellevue (No. 11), College of Saint Mary (No. 17) and Concordia (No. 19) join Midland in the NAIA poll.
For UNK, a No. 1 ranking doesn't change anything for a program that is familiar with sitting at or near the top of Division II.
"I make very little of it, and I think most of our team make very little of it," said Squiers, who has led UNK to 21 NCAA Tournament appearances in 21 years, including four Elite Eights and two national runner-up finishes. "Fortunately, over the last few years we’re familiar with being in the poll and being ranked. I don’t think we get too wrapped up about it, but when you are ranked, you get asked about it, so it’s hard to ignore."
The 9-0 Lopers began the year ranked in the top five. A 4-0 weekend, coupled with losses by previously No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul and Angelo (Texas) State, shot UNK to No. 1.
Midland's rush to the top has been quite impressive.
The Warriors entered the weekend at 15-0 and six of those victories have come against ranked teams, including No. 1 and defending national Missouri Baptist, No. 4 Park, No. 9 Viterbo and Concordia.
Midland is rolling despite having to replace three starters from last year's national runner-up team.
The schedule is a grind, and that's how Giesselmann likes it.
"Every year we try to play a very, very challenging schedule because I'm just a big believer in challenging our team early in the year, find out what our strengths and weaknesses are," said Giesselman, who took over at Midland in 2010 after assisting at Creighton. "Get our girls to face some adversity and see how they respond, because if you don't ever challenge them to where they're going to have to face some adversity, you're not going to know how they to respond."
Though they play in different divisions, UNK and Midland build their programs through similar concepts. It starts with recruiting a state that is loaded with high school volleyball talent.
Of Midland's 21 players, 18 are from Nebraska, and the Warriors have two in-state captains — senior outside hitter Taliyah Flores (Papillion-La Vista) and junior setter Hope Leimbach (Lincoln Lutheran) — leading the way.
"It's not an accident that our roster's dominated by Nebraska girls," Giesselmann says.
That's by design, he adds.
Giesselmann wants high-character players with great work ethics. The schools are recruiting players who are trained by great high school and club coaches. And lastly, in-state recruits create a great atmosphere at Midland.
"Our attendance numbers are off the charts," Giesselmann said. "Just because we get local kids. Mom and dad, grandpa and grandma, the high school teammates, they can all come and watch."
Twenty players on UNK's roster are Nebraskans. Helping the Lopers this year are transfers Emersen Cyza (Alliance), Bailee Sterling (Kearney) and Fallon Stutheit (Johnson-Brock).
"The last couple of years, we probably have more (transfers) than normal," Squiers said. "We’ve always tried to be a school that can be a landing spot for somebody who went to a Division I school first and for whatever reason saw the light and decided to come to Kearney."
Midland and Nebraska-Kearney will now try to fend off teams eager to knock off No. 1 and add it to a postseason tournament résumé. And it won't be easy.
Midland plays in the ultra-competitive Great Plains Athletic Conference. The goal is not to go unbeaten, but to get better and be playing its best volleyball in late November, Giesselmann said.
UNK, meanwhile, knows a bad weekend or stretch can change a season in a hurry. The Division II Central Region has nine teams ranked in the Top 25, including Concordia-St. Paul (No. 4), Wayne State (No. 5), Central Missouri (No. 7) and Southwest Minnesota State (10th). Not all nine teams ranked will make the NCAA Tournament.
"I think Division II volleyball right now is as good as I’ve seen it," Squiers said. "I think there’s a dozen or more teams that might be good enough to win the national championship, so you just try to be one of those and in our region."
In the meantime, the coaches will game plan for matches and take satisfaction in the state's deep volleyball success.
"I think that's what makes all of this fun is I know all of these people and to see them have the success that they have is really gratifying," Giesselmann said.
Anne Sorensen walks her dog Red in Wilderness Park
