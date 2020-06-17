Nebraska-Kearney to have 20-match schedule for volleyball, hoping to add nonconference dates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is scheduled to have 10 home and 10 away Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association matches this fall.

NCAA Division II programs are limited to 20 dates to help alleviate costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but because teams can play multiple matches on one date, UNK and other schools are trying to consolidate weekend schedules into a single day to free up dates for nonconference opponents.

UNK's first home match is set for Sept. 18 against Emporia State, but the schedule is still in flux.

Nebraska-Kearney was the 2019 MIAA champion and advanced to the Division II national championship match, where the Lopers lost to Cal State San Bernardino 3-1.

The MIAA Tournament, which was moved to Kansas City, Missouri, last fall, returns to campus sites for the coming season. That event, now with six teams, will be held the weekend of Nov. 20-22 but over two days.

Nebraska-Kearney, currently going through voluntary workouts that began June 1, opens fall camp in mid-August.

